Matlock: CBS Releases Trailer, Images for Kathy Bates-Starring Reboot Set to hit screens on Sunday nights this fall, here are the official trailer & preview images for CBS's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock reboot.

Yesterday, we learned that CBS had given a series green-light for the Kathy Bates (American Horror Story)-starring & executive producing Matlock reboot. Well, it didn't take long for the network to start giving us a chance to get to know the series more because we have an early set of preview images & an official trailer to pass along. Look, we were sold the moment Bates' name was mentioned as starring & executive producing – and the trailer has us hooked even more.

The CBS series spotlights Bates' successful Madeline Matlock as she rejoins the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within (… and with that, we're sold). Joining Bates on the series are Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, David Del Rio as Billy, and Leah Lewis as Sarah. Now, here's a look at the official trailer, with Matlock set to hits screens on Sundays beginning this fall:

Along with Bates, Joanna Klein is set to executive produce for Sutton Street, alongside Jennie Snyder Urman, who will also write for the series. In addition, Eric Christian Olsen and John Will will executive produce on behalf of Cloud Nine. Produced by CBS Studios, the series sees Kat Coiro directing the pilot and also serving as an executive producer. Still no word on two series that had two writers' rooms opened at the same time Matlock was given a pilot green light: writer Marcus Dalzine & the NCAAP/CBS Studios production, The Pact, and Craig Sweeny & Kapital's Watson (with both projects being eyed for potential straight-to-series orders that would kick in for the 2024-2025 season).