Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock Star Beau Bridges Offers Big Season 3 Filming Update

Beau Bridges offered a big update regarding filming of the third season of CBS's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock, which is set to return in 2027.

Article Summary Beau Bridges says Matlock Season 3 filming has started, with his return to the CBS hit set for December.

Bridges confirmed he is back for Matlock Season 3 while balancing ABC’s R.J. Decker thanks to the timing.

Matlock Season 2’s finale fallout leaves Matty, Olympia, and Julian facing major consequences heading into 2027.

Kathy Bates teased Matty’s Season 3 future, including deeper growth and more romance with Edwin on Matlock.

Considering what went down during the Season 2 finale of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Matlock, it made perfect sense that the showrunner would want to give the writers some extra time to plot out what happens next. Matty (Kathy Bates), Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), and Julian (Jason Ritter) took down Senior (Beau Bridges). But that meant Julian had to pay a heavy legal price, while Matty and Olympia headed off together for a future that will most likely involve them opening up their own firm. With the third season of the hit series not expected until 2027, Bridges recently shared an update on filming with TV Insider.

While promoting his guest-starring role on ABC's Scott Speedman-starring R.J. Decker, Bridges confirmed that he's returning for Season 3 and shared when he's expected to be back on the set for filming. "I'm going to work on 'Matlock' in December. They just started just now, so the timing worked out for me to be able to do 'R.J.' as well," Bridges shared, strongly implying that filming on the third season recently started rolling. "'Matlock' is great. I have so much fun on that one, and what a gift to be able to do a show here in L.A., where I live. That's fantastic. And Kathy Bates is an old buddy of mine, and working with her is fun. Yeah, it's good," Bridges added.

Back in June, Bates discussed how Matty changed over the course of two seasons and how it prepared her to move on to the next stage. In addition, Bates pitched to see more of the romantic/sexy side of Matty and Edwin's (Sam Anderson) relationship:

Bates on How Matty Changing Over the Course of the Series Set Up What's to Come: "When Matty comes in [in Season 1], she thinks that she's going to make everything right for her daughter. She plays this character like an actress playing a role. She's playing a lawyer. And she suddenly realized that these are real people that she's dealing with, and it's a whole new [ball game]. Her universe just keeps opening in ways that she never expected. Things that are terrifying. She gets lost. She tries to get things working. [Showrunner & EP] Jennie [Snyder Urman] really crafted a journey for [Matty]," Bates revealed. She never expected to meet someone like Olympia. And I think for Matty, too, the young people she's working with remind her of her daughter. Looking at them, she thinks, 'Wow, if my daughter had it together, she could be working in a firm like this.'"

Bates on Wanting More Matty/Edwin Romance in Season 3: "I think about our future together, and I think that one thing I would love is if Jennie explores how they're not old. She already does this, but I want even more of that. I think we see old people kissing or hugging or embracing or whatever, and we are turned off by it for some reason. I don't know where that comes from, because it's so lovely. I want more of that, the push and pull between the two of them," Bates shared. The award-winning actress mentioned the moment during the second season when Edwin impersonated an IRS guy pretending to audit Senior's ex, Debra (Melanie Lynskey), while searching for evidence. Matty joked about having an affair with the IRS guy, hinting at some possible fun role-play between the two. "I thought that was wonderful. So maybe that'll happen. That might be fun," she added.

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