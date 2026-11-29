Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, einstein

Matthew Gray Gubler on "Criminal Minds" End, Offers "Einstein" Invite

Matthew Gray Gubler discussed Criminal Minds coming to an end and inviting his former co-stars to guest star on his new show, CBS's Einstein.

Article Summary Criminal Minds: Evolution is set to end with Season 20 in 2027, though Matthew Gray Gubler hopes the BAU isn’t done yet.

Matthew Gray Gubler said the Criminal Minds team’s heart and spirit will carry on, whether that happens in this series or another.

Gubler also wants his Criminal Minds co-stars to guest star on CBS’s Einstein, saying he’s already made the invite clear.

Showrunner Erica Messer thanked the cast, crew, and loyal Criminal Minds fans as the Paramount+ drama heads toward its finale.

Just before November hit, the bad news came down. Paramount+ and Showrunner Erica Messer's Criminal Minds: Evolution would be wrapping up its caseload with the upcoming 20th season, set to hit in 2027. Though there have been some rumblings that this might not be the end of the BAU, Matthew Gray Gubler (who played Dr. Spencer Reid for 15 seasons) had some thoughts on the matter while speaking with Entertainment Tonight. "I hope it will, of course," Gubler shared about the possibility of the show finding a home somewhere else. "But I also know the people, everyone involved with that, and their spirit and their heart, whether it's in that project or something else, will live forever in something."

Gubler is set to co-star with Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) in the upcoming CBS series Einstein, and the actor didn't hesitate to offer an invitation to his former co-stars to guest star on it. "Hopefully, I can get them all on 'Einstein.' That'd be so fun to have every single person on 'Einstein,' too," Gubler shared. In fact, he didn't have to invite them because "they know already. I've already I've told them."

"It's hard to put into words what 'Criminal Minds' has meant to all of us who have been fortunate enough to be part of this extraordinary journey, first on CBS for 15 seasons and then on Paramount+ for five," Messer shared in a statement when news of the show ending first dropped. "While suddenly navigating the end of this chapter, I'm filled with gratitude for our remarkable cast, writers, directors, and crew who have poured their hearts into this show, and for the incredible fans around the world whose unwavering loyalty has kept 'Criminal Minds' going for two decades. We're looking forward to sharing season 20 with everyone, and celebrating the legacy of this special show we've all built together."

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