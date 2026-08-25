Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Brothers

Matthew McConaughey & Woody Harrelson: Could They Be "Brothers"?

Arriving September 23rd, here's a look at Apple TV and Showrunner Lee Eisenberg's Brothers, starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

Article Summary Apple TV’s Brothers premieres September 23, with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as wild versions of themselves.

The official Brothers trailer teases a bombshell twist: McConaughey and Harrelson may actually be brothers.

Lee Eisenberg’s Brothers turns a lifelong friendship upside down with family secrets, fame, and Texas-sized chaos.

When Woody heads to Matthew’s Austin ranch, Brothers spins a healing getaway into a funny identity crisis.

Set to start hitting streaming screens next month, Showrunner Lee Eisenberg's Brothers finds Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson playing very alt-reality versions of themselves as they deal with the shocking revelation that they might very well be… well, we think you can guess the spoiler from the show's title. Joining Harrelson and McConaughey is an impressive ensemble cast, including Natalie Martinez, Brittany Ishibashi, Nolan Almeida, Ella Grace Helton, Noah Carganilla, Highdee Kuan, Oona Yaffe, and Holland Taylor. Now, we're getting our best look yet at what the Apple TV series has to offer with the release of the official trailer and key art.

Set to hit Apple TV on September 23rd, here's a look at the official trailer and overview for Brothers:

The streaming series follows McConaughey and Harrelson, who play fictionalized versions of themselves, and whose lifelong friendship is thrown into chaos when they uncover a decades-old secret: they might actually be brothers. After Woody's daughter's wedding falls apart, he loads up the family and heads to Austin for an extended stay at Matthew's ranch.

But what begins as a healing getaway quickly spirals when Matthew's mother, Ma Mac (Taylor), accidentally lets slip a long-buried secret that the two friends might actually be brothers. As Woody turns the ranch upside down in pursuit of the truth, Matthew finds himself juggling an entirely different identity crisis: a potential run for Governor of Texas. The result is a heartfelt, chaotic, and wildly funny story about friendship, family, fame, and the messy line between myth and reality.

Apple TV's Brothers is produced for Apple TV by Paramount Television Studios. Showrunner Lee Eisenberg, McConaughey, Harrelson, Natalie Sandy, David West Read, Trish Hofmann, Bill Bost, Jason Winer, David Finkel, Brett Baer, and Jeremy Plager executive-produce. Trent O'Donnell directs multiple episodes, including the pilot.

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