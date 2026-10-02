Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Maul- Shadow Lord, star wars

Maul- Shadow Lord Season 2: Sam Witwer Teases Palpatine Appearance

Sam Witwer recently teased the return of an infamous Star Wars villain to the acclaimed Disney+ animated series, Maul- Shadow Lord.

Article Summary Sam Witwer teases Emperor Palpatine could appear in Maul - Shadow Lord Season 2 beyond Maul’s visions.

The Maul actor hinted he may not voice Palpatine if the Sith master returns in person, fueling Ian McDiarmid buzz.

Maul - Shadow Lord won over Star Wars fans, making Season 2 one of the franchise’s most anticipated animated returns.

Witwer dropped the major maul Season 2 clue during a FanX panel, sharpening the revenge story against Palpatine.

Maul- Shadow Lord is the rare Star Wars project these days that the entire fandom can pretty much agree was stellar. The series was renewed for a second season before the first even aired, and Sam Witwer, the character's longtime voice since he was found alive after the events of The Phantom Menace in The Clone Wars, is a big part of that. A revered figure in the Star Wars fandom, he makes many convention appearances throughout the year and, recently, at FanX in Utah, during a Collider panel discussing Maul, dropped a major hint about a certain villain who may be returning and will be voiced by the original actor.

Maul- Shadow Lord Needs To Hurry Up And Come Back

In the first season, Maul has visions of his brother Savage Opress and Emperor Palpatine (both voiced by Witwer), but the actor teased that we may see Palpatine outside of visions inside his head, and that he may be voiced by someone else: "I will say something. The show is about revenge against [Palpatine], correct? So let's say that if at some point we were going to see that character outside of [Maul's] head … I'm not sure I would be playing [him]." Palpatine is played in the films by actor Ian McDiarmid, who has also voiced the character in many animated appearances. Will the character return in season 2? Only time will tell.

The voice cast for Maul – Shadow Lord includes Sam Witwer as Maul, Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, Oscar nominee Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson, Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots, Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio-Daki, Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast, David C. Collins as Spybot, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok, and Steve Blum as Icarus. The show is created by Dave Filoni, based on Star Wars and characters created by George Lucas. Dave Filoni and Matt Michnovetz developed the series. Brad Rau is the supervising director. The executive producers are Dave Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo, Matt Michnovetz, Brad Rau, Carrie Beck, and Josh Rimes. Alex Spotswood is the co-executive producer.

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