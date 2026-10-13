Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Carlos Silva, Max Caster, TNA Bound for Glory, wrestling

Max Caster Accepts TNA Firing, Apologizes to Company in Statement

Max Caster accepts his TNA firing after one match, apologizing to Carlos Silva and thanking Moose in an Instagram video while owning the consequences of his rap.

Article Summary Max Caster accepted his firing from Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) in an Instagram video, acknowledging that "you don't want it to be one match and then that's it, you get fired."

Caster thanked TNA President Carlos Silva, apologized to the TNA office and those who vouched for him, and said he understood why Silva acted, saying, "I went too far for him."

While maintaining that his raps are intended only to entertain, Caster stated he cannot apologize for those offended and said, "The consequences of everything, I'm accepting that."

TNA's statement conceded responsibility for the Bound For Glory 2026 segment airing, yet the company has not explained how its review process failed the company and Caster himself.

Max Caster has addressed his sudden dismissal from Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), accepting the consequences of his Bound For Glory 2026 debut and acknowledging the awkward brevity of his tenure. "You don't want it to be one match and then that's it, you get fired," Caster said.

Caster responded in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, one day after TNA announced that he would no longer wrestle for the company. The video follows a debut in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, October 11, that ended in a loss and a lasting controversy.

How Caster's TNA Run Came to an End

As covered yesterday at Bleeding Cool, Caster debuted at Bound For Glory 2026 by answering an open challenge from Moose. Caster lost the match, but his entrance rap, not the result, dominated the conversation afterward. The rap included a line referencing the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that killed 14 people, part of the ongoing war in the Middle East started by WWE Hall of Famer President Donald Trump: "And it's the firing squad. I drop bombs. You don't even have to fly to Riyadh."

On Monday, October 12, TNA said in its official statement that "insensitive comments were made by Max Caster referencing attacks in Riyadh that killed and injured many people." The company continued:

Making light of violent attacks is wrong. This should never have made it into the show, and that responsibility is ours. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected. We sincerely apologize.

TNA added that it had removed the segment from replays and its social channels and was taking steps to prevent a recurrence. The statement closed with the line that ended Caster's run: "Max Caster will no longer be wrestling for TNA."

Caster Thanks TNA Leadership and Apologizes to Supporters

Caster's opened his remarks, unexpectedly, by thanking TNA President Carlos Silva, with whom he spoke in person. He called Silva "very generous" and "very professional," even after the controversy and despite his firing. Caster said he understood the decision to let him go:

I understand why he did what he did. It's his show. He's got to protect TNA, and I went too far for him.

Caster then apologized to Silva and the rest of the TNA office. He also apologized to "anyone who vouched for me to get that spot," saying he felt he had let those people down. He thanked Moose for sharing his platform and said he remains proud of the match, while regretting how his time with the company ended.

Caster Defends His Intent but Accepts the Fallout

Caster also addressed those who were offended. He said his raps are meant to amuse, not to provoke.

When I do these raps, it's never to offend people. It's only to entertain.

He said audience members have a right to be offended and that he cannot apologize for anyone's offense, but he stressed that upsetting people was never his intention. He added that a reaction suggests he did his job, noting that the segment was a highly talked-about part of the show. TNA promoted the rap on social media in its immediate aftermath, before removing all traces of it once the backlash happened. It's worth noting that TNA partner, WWE, has a close relationship with the government of Saudi Arabia and is planning an event in Riyadh in the coming weeks.

Even so, Caster did not dispute the outcome. "The consequences of everything, I'm accepting that," he said. He described himself as "good" but embarrassed by how events unfolded, and called his dismissal after a single match "the reality of the situation."

He closed on a note of resignation:

In life, sometimes you gotta man up and just accept it and move on.

Caster said he does not know what comes next, and he thanked those who have reached out in support.

Analysis: Where Were TNA's Guard Rails?

Caster's response is measured and generous toward his former employer, but it also raises a fair question about TNA's own process. The company booked a performer whose established act consists of topical, provocative entrance raps and put that act on its platform. When the predictable risk of such material materialized, the only consequence TNA announced was Caster's departure.

TNA's statement concedes that the segment "should never have made it into the show, and that responsibility is ours." The company has not explained how the rap reached the air, whether the material was reviewed beforehand, or what steps it will take. If TNA hired Caster for the very thing he is known for, it had an obligation to set boundaries or vet the content before the cameras rolled. In that respect, TNA failed Caster as much as Caster misjudged his material.

For now, Caster's TNA chapter is closed and his next move is unknown. Whether TNA offers a fuller account of its own review remains to be seen.

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