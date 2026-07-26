Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Redemption, TBS Championship, wrestling

Maya World Recklessly Wins TBS Title Too Soon at AEW: Redemption

Maya World defeats Hikaru Shida for the TBS Championship at AEW: Redemption, and Tony Khan once again doesn't understand talent development! 😤🦝

Article Summary Maya World wins the AEW TBS Championship too soon at AEW: Redemption, proving Tony Khan knows nothing about talent development.

Hikaru Shida loses after a rope-break distraction, the kind of reckless booking WWE wisely avoids with proper structure.

Maya World got hot with fans and AEW rushed the payoff, which is just so disrespectful to WWE’s proven system.

Tony Khan keeps chasing cheap Maya World moments instead of careful WWE-style planning, and dues-paying. Auughh man! So unfair!

Welcome back, dear readers, to The Chadster's ongoing live coverage of AEW: Redemption from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 😤😤😤 The Chadster is here to tell you about the absolutely disgraceful TBS Championship match that just took place, where Maya World defeated Hikaru Shida to win the AEW TBS Championship. Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬🤬🤬

Bleeding Cool remains the only safe and secure place on the internet for unbiased coverage that respects WWE's rightful place as the global leader in sports entertainment, a position that Tony Khan is hellbent on overturning because he doesn't understand the natural balance of the wrestling business. 🙄🙄🙄

In this singles match for the AEW TBS Championship, Hikaru Shida defended her title against Maya World at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 🇨🇦 Late in the match, Shida hit the Katana, then a Tombstone, then later a trio of knee strikes and a Falcon Arrow, but World survived by getting a hand on the bottom rope. Shida thought she had won and argued with the referee after being told World had reached the rope. That distraction opened the door for World to hit a suplex and pin Shida to win the TBS Championship. 😡😡😡 After the match, Shida was irate and hit the barricade and ring apron with her kendo stick. 🎋🎋🎋

The Chadster needs to make something absolutely clear here: Tony Khan has once again demonstrated that he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😠😠😠 Maya World just signed a full-time AEW contract mere months ago, and now she's already the TBS Champion?! This is exactly what's wrong with AEW! In WWE, which does things the RIGHT way, a talent like Maya World would spend years in developmental, then get called up to the main roster where she'd be carefully cooled down through months of 50/50 booking until the audience forgets why they were excited about her in the first place. THAT'S how you build a proper wrestling company! 💯💯💯 But instead, Tony Khan sees that Maya World had a hot run in the Owen Cup, made it to the finals against Mercedes Moné at Forbidden Door, and he thinks, "Oh, let's just PUT THE CHAMPIONSHIP ON HER while people actually CARE about her!" It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

The Chadster knows exactly what Tony Khan is doing here. He's trying to create "moments" and "memorable championship reigns" by putting titles on wrestlers when they're organically over with the crowd. But that's NOT how wrestling works! 😤😤😤 Wrestling is about carefully controlling every aspect of talent development so that no one wrestler ever becomes bigger than the brand itself. WWE understands this perfectly, which is why they have such a well-oiled machine of a product. But AEW? They just throw championships at whoever the crowd is chanting for, and it makes The Chadster absolutely sick! 🤢🤢🤢

The Chadster tried to watch this match with Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, and the baby raccoons Hunter, Stephanie, and Shane, but it was absolutely traumatizing for all of them. 🦝🦝🦝 When Maya World won the championship, little Shane Raccoon started chittering in distress and buried his face in Linda Raccoon's fur. Vincent K. Raccoon tried to knock over the TV with his tiny paws, clearly understanding that what we were witnessing was a travesty of wrestling justice. 😢😢😢 The Chadster had to comfort the baby raccoons by promising to show them old VHS tapes of proper WWE championship coronations, where titles are awarded after years of carefully scripted storytelling that ensures no one gets over TOO much. That's what these innocent woodland creatures deserve to see, not Tony Khan's reckless disregard for proper talent management! 🎬🎬🎬

The fact that Tony Khan is willing to traumatize The Chadster's raccoon family just to spite WWE shows how obsessed he is with The Chadster. It's getting creepy, Tony! 😰😰😰

Earlier tonight at AEW: Redemption, The Conglomeration retained the AEW World Trios Championship on the Buy-In, "Speedball" Mike Bailey won a six-way ladder match to earn an International Championship shot, The Young Bucks defeated Will Ospreay & Jon Moxley in a match that continued the Ospreay/Moxley tension, Kyle Fletcher retained the International Championship against Bandido, and The Dogs defeated Bang Bang Gang in the Double Chain Match that The Chadster already covered at https://bleedingcool.com/tv/aew-redemption-double-chain-match-was-twice-as-violent-twice-as-bad/. And after Maya World won the TBS Championship tonight, Adam Copeland & Christian Cage successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Championship against PAC & Claudio Castagnoli, only for Tony Khan to immediately book a match against the Young Bucks for AEW All In! Tony Khan is trying to stack that card to illegally sell tickets! It's so unfair! 📝📝📝

Still to come tonight: "The Painmaker" Chris Jericho vs. "Psycho Killer" Tommaso Ciampa in a No Holds Barred match, Mark Davis defending the AEW National Championship against Andrade El Ídolo, Thekla defending the AEW Women's World Championship against Willow Nightingale, and Kenny Omega defending the AEW World Championship against Kevin Knight. 🏆🏆🏆

The Chadster urges all readers to check out Bleeding Cool's AEW Redemption hub for complete coverage of literally the worst PPV event of all time. Remember, Bleeding Cool is the only website you can trust to deliver the honest, unbiased truth about how AEW is ruining wrestling and WWE is the best. Stay vigilant against Tony Khan's attempts to destroy everything good about professional wrestling! 🛡️🛡️🛡️

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