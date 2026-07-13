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Mayfair Witches, Energon Universe/SDCC & HOTD: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, Mayfair Witches, The Vampire Lestat, HOTD, The Boys: Vought Rising, Energon Universe & more!

Article Summary Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 3 teaser leads the BCTV Daily Dispatch with fresh hints that power comes at a price.

The Vampire Lestat and House of the Dragon previews join Mayfair Witches for a packed lineup of fantasy and horror updates.

Rick and Morty, The Boys: Vought Rising, and Law & Order: SVU bring major TV news, previews, and sharp commentary.

Energon Universe SDCC buzz, Strange New Worlds, Lanterns, and more round out a fast-moving mix of must-read coverage.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, The Vampire Lestat, HOTD, The Boys: Vought Rising, Law & Order: SVU, Energon Universe/SDCC, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Lanterns, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, July 13th, 2026:

Rick and Morty: Some Thoughts on S09E08: "Rickuiem Mort a Dream"

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 3 Teaser: Power Comes with a Price

Are Rick and Morty Nearing Another "Two Crows" Moment? S09E08 Preview

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 E06 Preview: All Roads Lead to "Montreal"

House of the Dragon Season 3: Here's Your Updated S03E04 Preview

Crystal Lake: Monday the 13th a Big Day for "Friday the 13th" Prequel?

The Boys: Jensen Ackles on "Vought Rising," Soldier Boy/Clara Question

Law & Order: SVU Star Ice-T Confirms Fin Will Be in Every S28 Episode

Energon Universe: Will Kirkman Have Animated Series Update at SDCC?

NCIS Won't Retcon "Tony & Ziva"; Weatherly Starts Filming This Week

Doctor Who: BBC Releases Tenth Doctor/Rose Series 2 Deleted Scenes

Portlandia: Fred Armisen & Carrie Brownstein Set for Rewatch Podcast

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02 Teaser: Magic Can Be a Problem

AEW Collision Review: Hangman Returns, Don Callis Family Reigns

Strange New Worlds S04 Will Revisit Kirk/"The Wrath of Khan" Narrative

Lanterns: Kyle Chandler on His "Damn the Torpedoes" Approach to Series

DC Studios/SDCC, Gen Z: Marvel/DC, AHS 13 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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