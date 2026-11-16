Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, mayfair witches

Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven Mini-Teasers Really Dial Up The Horror

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven teasers dial up the horror and make it clear that witches aren't the only ones interested in Salem.

Article Summary Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven mini-teasers push Season 3 deeper into horror with a darker, more foreboding tone.

The latest Mayfair Witches teaser makes it clear Salem is crawling with supernatural threats beyond witches.

AMC sets Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven to premiere December 30, with new footage building eerie buzz fast.

Season 3 also adds Michiel Huisman and expands Mayfair Witches mythology with Salem history and new families.

With the third season of Showrunners Thomas Schnauz and Esta Spalding's Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, Alyssa Jirrels, and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven set to start hitting screens on December 30th, we're getting some mini-teasers for the new season that are doing a nice job of giving the new season a different vibe and playing up the horror aspects of the series more. The first teaser, showing the little girl dressed as a witch riding a bicycle, had a nicely creepy, foreboding tone. The second teaser isn't as subtle, and it makes it painfully clear that Salem's supernatural population consists of more than just witches.

Here's a look at the mini-teasers for Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven, set to hit screens at the end of December:

Salem is calling. #MayfairWitches: Salem Coven premieres December 30 on AMC and AMC+. https://t.co/YOxCtZBIjn — Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (@MayfairWitches) November 15, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Witches aren't the only ones with their sights set on Salem. #MayfairWitches: Salem Coven premieres December 30 on AMC and AMC+. https://t.co/BnyOZUHI8q — Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (@MayfairWitches) November 16, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Previously, we learned that Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones, The Haunting of Hill House) has joined the cast as Michael, a carpenter who builds and runs an inn. Though he hides a dark secret, his carefully constructed life begins to crumble when he falls in love with Rowan Mayfair (Daddario). In addition, Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul), James Frain (Gotham, True Blood), and Eliza Scanlen (The Dope Girls, The Starling Girl) have joined the cast, with Brandt cast as a character named Katherine (though no other details on the three actors' characters were released).

In February, Schnauz put the word out on social media that the series's third season had wrapped. "Last night was a WRAP on Season 3 of 'Mayfair Witches.' My son got to do slate, but he's not allowed to watch the show," Schnauz shared. "Such a fun cast and amazing crew. No idea when it will air on AMC but there will be updates here!"

Last night was a WRAP on Season 3 of Mayfair Witches. My son got to do slate but he's not allowed to watch the show. Such a fun cast and amazing crew. No idea when it will air on AMC but there will be updates here! pic.twitter.com/RClCszV8LG — Thomas Schnauz (@TomSchnauz) February 21, 2026 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the Instagram post announcing the start of production on AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 3:

The upcoming season will dive deeper into the mythology of witchcraft, introduce new "spellbound" families, and feature some of the historical happenings of Salem, the infamous town of witch trials and folklore. AMC's Mayfair Witches Season 3 is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees the "Anne Rice Immortal Universe" for AMC, as well as co-showrunners Spalding and Schnauz, Michelle Ashford, and Tom Williams.

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