Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: mayfair witches

Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven Trailer: There Will Be "Spell" to Pay

Arriving December 30th, here's the official trailer for AMC/AMC+'s Alexandra Daddario-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven.

Article Summary AMC and AMC+ dropped the official Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven trailer, previewing Season 3 ahead of its December 30 debut.

Mayfair Witches Season 3 looks more intimate and focused, with a creepier vibe that leans harder into the horror.

Michiel Huisman joins Mayfair Witches as Michael, while Betsy Brandt, James Frain, and Eliza Scanlen also board Season 3.

Thomas Schnauz confirmed Mayfair Witches Season 3 wrapped in February as Salem mythology and new witch families move in.

We've been getting some great early looks at the third season of Showrunners Thomas Schnauz and Esta Spalding's Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, Alyssa Jirrels, and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven (its new title with Season 3) that definitely sold us on the show's new vibe. We're not talking a hard reset or anything like that. But as you're about to see from the official trailer that was released, the series seems much more intimate and focused – and that's pretty much tripled the creepy vibe. We're hoping the new season lives up to the horror-promising looks released so far as we inch closer to the show's return at the end of December.

Here's a look at the official trailer for AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven, with the third season of the series set to make its debut on December 30th:

Previously, we learned that Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones, The Haunting of Hill House) has joined the cast as Michael, a carpenter who builds and runs an inn. Though he hides a dark secret, his carefully constructed life begins to crumble when he falls in love with Rowan Mayfair (Daddario). In addition, Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul), James Frain (Gotham, True Blood), and Eliza Scanlen (The Dope Girls, The Starling Girl) have joined the cast, with Brandt cast as a character named Katherine (though no other details on the three actors' characters were released).

In February, Schnauz put the word out on social media that the series's third season had wrapped. "Last night was a WRAP on Season 3 of 'Mayfair Witches.' My son got to do slate, but he's not allowed to watch the show," Schnauz shared. "Such a fun cast and amazing crew. No idea when it will air on AMC but there will be updates here!"

Last night was a WRAP on Season 3 of Mayfair Witches. My son got to do slate but he's not allowed to watch the show. Such a fun cast and amazing crew. No idea when it will air on AMC but there will be updates here! pic.twitter.com/RClCszV8LG — Thomas Schnauz (@TomSchnauz) February 21, 2026 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the Instagram post announcing the start of production on AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 3:

The upcoming season will dive deeper into the mythology of witchcraft, introduce new "spellbound" families, and feature some of the historical happenings of Salem, the infamous town of witch trials and folklore. AMC's Mayfair Witches Season 3 is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees the "Anne Rice Immortal Universe" for AMC, as well as co-showrunners Spalding and Schnauz, Michelle Ashford, and Tom Williams.

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