Mayfair Witches Season 2 Mini-Teaser: Another Day, Another Warning

A new day brings a new ominous teaser warning from AMC's Alexandria Daddario and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2.

Fans of AMC's Alexandria Daddario and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches won't have to wait too long into the new year to learn what the second season has in store. Based on Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the series return continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair (Daddario), who has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston). She is determined to understand what he has become – human or monster – and to use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer. But when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family. Earlier this week, we were treated to a brief mini-teaser for the "Immortal Universe" series offering an ominous warning – and that's exactly what we're getting today. In the clip below, the shadow of a child walks past a set of stairs – with the tagline, "Sleep with one eye open."

Check out the newest mini-teaser warning that was released today earlier below, followed by a look at what else we know about the second season so far:

Here's a look back at the exclusive first look that was released earlier this month, with Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches set to hit AMC and AMC+ screens beginning on January 5, 2025:

In addition to Daddario and Hamlin, the series stars Jack Huston as Lasher and Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve. For the upcoming second season, Alyssa Jirrels (Fatal Attraction, Boo Bitch, This is the Year) has joined the cast as a series regular, with Ted Levine (Big Sky, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Tiny Beautiful Things) tapped as a recurring guest star and Thora Birch (American Beauty, Hocus Pocus, The Walking Dead) as a guest star. In addition, Ian Pirie (The Last Duel, Halo), Franka Potente (Titans, Claws), and Callan McAuliffe (The Walking Dead) have also joined the cast.

Jirrels stars as Moira Mayfair, Rowan Fielding's (Daddario) cousin and a mind reader, who blames the family and Lasher for the death of her sister Tessa. Levine stars as Julien Mayfair, Cortland's (Hamlin) father, a master manipulator and diabolical presence that haunts the family. Birch stars as Gifford Mayfair, a self-deprecating tarot reader and wannabe bohemian who lately spends a lot of time at her lake house.

Based on Rice's best-selling trilogy, AMC's Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding, who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, Showrunner Rolin Jones, and Mark Taylor, with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

