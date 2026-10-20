Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Mayor of Kingstown

Mayor of Kingstown Kicks Off Final Run on Jan. 15th: Season 5 Images

Check out images from the fifth and final season of Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown, returning to Paramount+ on January 15th.

Article Summary Mayor of Kingstown returns to Paramount+ on January 15, 2027, as the Jeremy Renner drama begins its fifth and final season.

The final chapter will unfold across eight episodes, setting the stage for Mayor of Kingstown to bring Mike’s story to a close.

After Tracy’s murder, Mike and Kyle face fallout as FBI agent Russell Hardy arrives in Kingstown hunting Callahan.

Hardy’s investigation threatens to expose Mike’s darkest secrets and shatter Kingstown’s fragile balance of power.

Earlier this year, we learned that series creators Taylor Sheridan & Hugh Dillon and Showrunner Dave Erickson's Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco-starring Mayor of Kingstown would be returning to Paramount+ for a fifth and final season. On Tuesday, the streaming service delivered on what fans had been waiting for. The gripping crime saga's final season will officially kick off its eight-episode run on Friday, January 15th, 2027. Now, you might be thinking that's a long time to wait to learn what's about to go down, but Paramount+ has you covered. Along with a first-look Season 5 image gallery, an official season overview was also released – and we have all of that waiting for you below:

This season, in the wake of Tracy's murder and the vengeance visited upon Callahan by Mike (Renner) and Kyle (Taylor Handley), FBI agent Russell Hardy (David Morse) arrives in Kingstown searching for the "fugitive" Callahan. A true lawman, Agent Hardy threatens to unearth all of Mike's sins and secrets, and disrupt Kingstown's tenuous balance of power. Joining Renner, Falco, Handley, and Morse for the final run are Tony Award winner, Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Necar Zadegan, Nichole Galicia, and Lennie James.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown was co-created by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, with Dave Erickson serving as the showrunner. Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Erickson, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Wendy Riss, Evan Perazzo, Michael Slovis, Regina Corrado, and Keith Cox are executive producers.

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