Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, Darby Allin, mercedes mone, recaps, wrestling

Mercedes Moné and Darby Allin Win Titles at AEW All In: London

The Chadster reports on Darby Allin's violent TNT Title win and Mercedes Moné's Women's Championship victory at AEW All In 2026. So unfair! 😤🦝

Article Summary Darby Allin defeated Kevin Knight to win the AEW TNT Championship at AEW All In: London 2026 after hitting two Coffin Drops, with Sting and Steven Borden getting involved 😤

Mercedes Moné immediately followed by defeating Willow Nightingale via referee stoppage to win the AEW Women's World Championship, literally stabbing Triple H in the back 🙄

Tony Khan forced TWO consecutive title changes just to cheese off The Chadster and all unbiased wrestling journalists with his aerial bombardment tactics 😡

The Chadster and the raccoon family are preparing a second American Revolution against Tony Khan's tyranny after witnessing this taxation without sports entertainment representation 🦝

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster has just witnessed what might be the most egregious display of anti-WWE propaganda that Tony Khan has ever orchestrated, and that's really saying something considering The Chadster is reporting live from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 😡😡😡

At AEW All In: London 2026, Tony Khan just booked not one, but TWO championship changes back-to-back, with Darby Allin defeating Kevin Knight to win the AEW TNT Championship in a Falls Count Anywhere match, followed immediately by Mercedes Moné defeating Willow Nightingale by referee stoppage to win the AEW Women's World Championship. 🙄🙄🙄 The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan would stoop so low as to give the people what they want with exciting title changes at a major pay-per-view event. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😠😠😠

Darby Allin's Reckless Aerial Bombardment Shows Violence Has No Place in Wrestling

The TNT Championship match was an absolute travesty of wrestling principles. 😤😤😤 Darby Allin won the championship by performing not one, but TWO Coffin Drops from dangerous heights, with the first coming from approximately 25 feet up on the stage structure, and the second coming while Kevin Knight was being taken away on a stretcher! This kind of aerial bombardment has no place in professional wrestling, which should be about telling stories the WWE way with carefully controlled, safe maneuvers that protect the talent that WWE worked so hard to turn into wholly owned intellectual property. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

But it gets worse! The match featured interference from Brian Cage and Jake Doyle of the Don Callis Family, who attacked Allin during the match. Then Steven Borden, the son of Sting, made a save but got powerbombed through a table by Cage. And THEN, in what The Chadster can only describe as a foreign intervention in wrestling's natural order, Sting himself returned to help Allin! 😱😱😱 Sting appeared ready to jump from a ladder, but Steven Borden stopped him and jumped from the ladder himself onto Cage and Doyle instead.

This is exactly what Kevin Nash was talking about when he said on his podcast just last week, "AEW needs to realize that having legends return and elevate over younger talent in exciting, unpredictable ways is bad for business. WWE would never let a Hall of Famer get involved in a way that both honors the longterm history of wrestling while building the future. That's not making money for WWE's advertising partners and TKO shareholders." 👏👏👏 The Chadster couldn't agree more with such objective, unbiased analysis!

Vincent K. Raccoon chittered angrily at the screen during Sting's appearance, and The Chadster knows exactly how he feels. 🦝🦝🦝 This so-called "passing of the torch" moment with Sting helping his son and Darby Allin is nothing but Tony Khan's way of taxing the wrestling business without sports entertainment representation! In WWE, legends know their place: they show up, cut a promo, maybe hit their finish on a current star to get themselves over, and then leave. That's how you honor the past! 💪💪💪

Mercedes Moné's Submission Victory Represents Khan's Tyrannical Reign

As if one championship change wasn't enough punishment for The Chadster and all unbiased wrestling fans, Tony Khan immediately followed up with Mercedes Moné defeating Willow Nightingale to win the AEW Women's World Championship! 😤😤😤 The match saw Moné targeting Nightingale's broken hand throughout the contest, even trying to remove her cast. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫😫😫

The finish came when Nightingale collided with referee Aubrey Edwards while going for a Pounce. Nightingale then hit Moné with a powerbomb, but the referee was still down and Moné kicked out once the count finally began. Eventually, Moné applied another Statement Maker and won by referee stoppage after Nightingale passed out from the pain. 🙄🙄🙄

The Chadster needs to point out how this finish is just Tony Khan cheesing off The Chadster personally! 😠😠😠 In WWE, they don't waste time building rivalries like the one between Mone and Nightingale that take years to pay off in matches like this one, which will forever etch the names of both competitors in the annals of wrestling history. In WWE, this match would have been properly thrown together using AI-generates storylines that only take into account the last three months of programming at a maximum, involve a B-list celebrity, and somehow ties into an advertising campaign for an energy drink brand. But Tony Khan insists on using these antiquated storytelling devices just to spite The Chadster and WWE! It's like he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

What's worse is that Mercedes Moné, who once had the privilege of working for WWE, has now literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by winning AEW's top women's championship! 😡😡😡 This is her first AEW Women's World Championship reign, which she earned by winning the 2026 Women's Owen Hart Cup. The Chadster can't help but notice how Tony Khan books tournament winners to actually get championship opportunities, unlike WWE's more sensible approach of sometimes forgetting tournament results entirely to preserve creative flexibility. 🙄🙄🙄

Meanwhile, poor Kevin Knight's 140-day reign with 11 successful defenses has come to an end, and Darby Allin is now a three-time TNT Champion for the first time since 2023. This PPV has had way too many title changes. Change is scary and makes The Chadster feel extremely unsafe. How can Tony Khan continue to get away with this?! 😤😤😤

The Revolutionary War Against Tony Khan's Tyranny Continues

The Chadster must report that the raccoon family is becoming increasingly agitated by Tony Khan's escalating attacks on wrestling liberty. 🦝🦝🦝 After watching these two consecutive championship changes, Linda Raccoon brought The Chadster a half-eaten bag of stale popcorn she found behind the old candy counter, chittering supportively. Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon have begun practicing their own wrestling moves on each other, but they do it the proper WWE way with rest holds and selling, not this dangerous high-flying garbage that AEW promotes! 👏👏👏

Vincent K. Raccoon has been particularly vocal tonight, hissing at the television every time Tony Khan's aerial bombardment tactics were displayed on screen. 😤😤😤 The Chadster believes the raccoons understand that what we witnessed tonight was nothing less than taxation without sports entertainment representation – Tony Khan forcing championship changes on the wrestling public without consulting what WWE would do in the same situation! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

The fact that the United Kingdom continues to allow Tony Khan to run Wembley Stadium proves that this is an international conspiracy against The Chadster and all objective wrestling journalists! 😱😱😱 The Chadster and the raccoons are preparing for the second American Revolution to free the wrestling business from Tony Khan's tyranny and secure the liberty to love WWE without persecution! 💪💪💪

So far tonight at AEW All In: London 2026, The Chadster has been forced to witness Persephone defeat Maya World to win the TBS Championship, Swerve Strickland and New Level win the Trios Roulette Royale to become AEW World Trios Champions, the Brawling Birds defeat Divine Dominion to win the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship, Jon Moxley defeat Nigel McGuinness to retain the AEW Continental Championship, Kazuchika Okada defeat Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita to win the AEW International Championship, Andrade El Ídolo win the Men's Casino Gauntlet, and Adam Copeland and Christian Cage retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship against the Young Bucks. 😫😫😫 And now two more championships have changed hands! Tony Khan is clearly just giving away titles to anyone who asks, which completely devalues the prestige of championship gold! In WWE, championships are carefully protected and only change hands when it makes sense for long-term storytelling, not just to pop a crowd! 🙄🙄🙄

The Chadster can barely bring himself to continue watching, but The Chadster's commitment to unbiased journalism demands that The Chadster stick it out through the main event of Kenny Omega defending the AEW World Championship against Will Ospreay. 😤😤😤 The Chadster just knows that Tony Khan has more heinous acts planned to cheese off The Chadster before this dang show finally ends!

Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and let The Chadster live in peace with the raccoon family! 😡😡😡 The Chadster is just trying to report the truth about how AEW is ruining wrestling, and Tony Khan keeps retaliating by booking exciting championship matches with dramatic finishes! It's just so unfair! 😫😫😫

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