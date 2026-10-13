Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Merrick & Treves

Merrick & Treves: HBO Orders New Animated Series From Archer Trio

HBO announced a two-season order for the animated series Merrick & Treves, from Adam Reed, Casey Willis, and Lucky Yates (Archer).

Article Summary HBO has ordered two seasons of Merrick & Treves, a new animated comedy from the Archer creative trio.

Archer veterans Adam Reed, Casey Willis, and Lucky Yates co-created and executive produce the HBO series.

Merrick & Treves follows Queen Victoria’s secret time cops as they hunt Jack the Ripper across history.

HBO comedy chief Amy Gravitt praised the Archer team’s talent as the network backs the original animated series.

Here's the thing, HBO. We still want you to whine and dine us until the animated series hits our screens. But when the folks behind Frisky Dingo and the awe-inspiring Archer announce they have a new animated series, we're pretty much on board. They've earned that level of pop culture street cred. On Tuesday, HBO announced that it has given a two-season order for the half-hour animated comedy series Merrick & Treves, co-created and executive produced by Adam Reed (Archer, Frisky Dingo), Casey Willis (Archer, Frisky Dingo), and Lucky Yates (Archer, Frisky Dingo). Stemming from TFC Productions, the upcoming animated series is set within Queen Victoria's top-secret Royal Temporal Constabulary, as a team of unlikely heroes voyages back and forth through time in an effort to stop Jack the Ripper. Joel Begleiter is set to executive-produce, with Kelly Wu serving as a co-executive producer.

"The three of us are beyond excited to have found a home for 'Merrick & Treves' at HBO. We can't wait to start working with the creative team behind so many of our favorite shows. It's actually quite daunting, now that we think about it. Like, holy shit, y'all. HBO," shared Reed, Willis, and Yates. Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Series, added: "Adam, Casey, and Lucky are exceptional comedic talents whom we have admired for years. We couldn't be more excited to team up with them to bring the wholly original 'Merrick & Treves' to HBO audiences."

We've been big fans of the mixing time travel and Jack the Ripper since 1979's Time After Time, where Malcolm McDowell's H.G. Wells travels to the future to put a stop to David Warner's Jack the Ripper. Yes, it's as awesome as it sounds. Adam Reed, Casey Willis, and Lucky Yates serve as co-creators and executive producers. From TFC Productions, Joel Begleiter will executive produce, with Kelly Wu serving as co-executive producer.

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