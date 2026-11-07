Posted in: Nickelodeon, TV | Tagged: Merry Christmas, Mr. Plankton, spongebob squarepants

Merry Christmas, Mr. Plankton: SpongeBob SquarePants Special Sets Date

Set to debut on November 27th, check out the new trailer for the SpongeBob SquarePants holiday special, "Merry Christmas, Mr. Plankton."

Article Summary SpongeBob SquarePants holiday special Merry Christmas, Mr. Plankton premieres November 27 at 5 PM EST.

The new SpongeBob SquarePants special arrives on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ the same day for holiday viewing.

Lewis Black returns as Santa as SpongeBob SquarePants delivers another festive adventure with Bikini Bottom chaos.

SpongeBob SquarePants remains a TV giant after 27 years, with holiday episodes still landing for kids and adults.

SpongeBob SquarePants has set a debut date for an all-new holiday special, titled "Merry Christmas, Mr. Plankton." The hour-long special will debut on November 27th at 5 PM EST on Nickelodeon and on Paramount+ the same day. Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown, Mr. Lawrence, Jill Talley, and Carolyn Lawrence provide their usual voices for the characters, with Lewis Black voicing Santa. Here is the logline for the special, which Variety broke the news about: "In this festive episode, SpongeBob, Mr. Krabs, and an unlikely group of friends must team up to save Christmas after Plankton takes over the North Pole."

SpongeBob SquarePants Always Does Christmas Right

SpongeBob SquarePants has been on the air for 27 years, covering 17 seasons and over 340 episodes. That does not include numerous specials, four feature films, spin-off shows, a Broadway musical, and more. Created by the late Stephen Hillenburg, the series is the fourth-longest-running animated show in history and the longest-running American children's series of all time as of this year. It has won numerous awards, from Emmys to Kids' Choice Awards. It has spawned video games, books, comics, merchandise galore, and even a Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade float. It is one of the most successful franchises ever to grace the Earth.

And the SpongeBob holiday specials and episodes are always a lot of fun. Neat that they also keep bringing back Lewis Black to voice Santa in the specials as well; that kind of continuity is appreciated. It is hard to believe this show and character have been around for over half my life, and even crazier that the show still feels funny for kids and adults. I do wish that this special was debuting in December instead of on Black Friday, but it is what it is. I know that we will be watching it in this house no matter when it debuted.

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