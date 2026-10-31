Posted in: TV | Tagged: Eric Bauza, looney tunes

MeTV Toons' Bugs Bunny Special Honors Voice Actor Eric Bauza: Preview

On Halloween night, MeTV Toons will honor Eric Bauza as part of the Looney Tunes special, "Hare's to Bugs! A Bugs Bunny Celebration."

Article Summary Tonight, MeTV Toons airs Hare’s to Bugs! A Bugs Bunny Celebration on Halloween, honoring Looney Tunes voice star Eric Bauza.

The MeTV special traces Bugs Bunny’s rise to icon status with archival footage and new interviews about his legacy.

Eric Bauza, the modern voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig, is remembered for his impact on animation.

MeTV Toons follows the tribute with Bugs Bunny and Friends, extending the celebration with classic cartoon favorites.

MeTV Toons will celebrate the life of the late voice actor Eric Bauza, who passed away at age 46 on October 25th. He made his debut in the Adult Swim series The Ripping Friends in 2001, appearing in three episodes, and would go on to appear in over 420 projects throughout his prolific career. As one of the most beloved in his field, Bauza took on the daunting task of being the primary voice of the Looney Tunes characters, originally mostly voiced by Mel Blanc before his passing in 1989, embracing the roles of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Dug, Porky Pic and others throughout his 15-year tenure at Warner Bros. Animation, which includes Ketchup Entertainment's Coyote vs Acme (2026), and his final project Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical that was originally shelved in 2022 before being quietly put back into pre-production shortly before his passing. MeTV Toons will host a special called Hare's to Bugs! A Bugs Bunny Celebration on Halloween, Saturday, October 31st at 7 p.m. ET.

MeTV Toons Honors Eric Bauza with 'Hare's to Bugs! A Bugs Bunny Celebration

The special will take a heartwarming journey through the legacy of the world's most famous cartoon superstar – Bugs Bunny. Witness his extraordinary transformation from animated character to global pop culture icon with classic archival footage and exclusive new interviews with Bauza, as well as voice actors Bob Bergen, Jeff Bergman, Candi Milo, Billy West, animation historian Jerry Beck, Variety's TV Editor Mike Schneider, and others. Following the special will be Bugs Bunny and Friends at 8 p.m. with featured episodes "Pre-hysterical Hare," "Birds Anonymous," "One Froggy Evening," Fast and Furry-ous," and more.

"Eric Bauza's undeniable talent brought new life to voices generations have loved. His talent, humor, and deep respect for the art form helped ensure that the magic of classic animation continued to resonate across generations. While his passing is an enormous loss to the animation community, the joy he brought to audiences through these beloved characters will forever continue and always remind us of him," Neal Sabin, Vice Chairman of Weigel Broadcasting, said in a statement about the three-time Emmy winner. "Eric was so supportive of our efforts with MeTV Toons as well as MeTV's daily cartoon morning show, Toon in with Me. He went above and beyond for us, with his warmth and wit and talent to rival Mel Blanc. We mourn the loss of our dear friend." For more, you can check it out here.

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