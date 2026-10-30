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Mick Foley Trashes Donald Trump, Urges Americans to Vote Democrat

Comrades, Mick Foley wants you to vote Democrat before Tuesday's election, and he brought Hell in a Cell, missing teeth, and receipts. The CIA is taking notes.

Article Summary Greetings, comrades! Mick Foley, a three-time WWE champion and registered independent voter, posted a direct-to-camera video urging Americans to vote Democrat ahead of Tuesday's November 3 election.

Foley argues that Congress has failed to provide oversight of President Donald Trump, citing USAID, the Epstein files vote, and what he calls a "war of choice in Iran" as his examples.

He makes it personal with Hell in a Cell, missing teeth, a lost ear, and 350 stitches, contrasting his 42 years of sacrifice with what he says the Trump family has earned.

Foley already walked away from his WWE Legends deal over Trump and has since joined AEW, while certain other oustpoken wrestling stars have been suspiciously silent of late.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the heated infinity pool inside my volcano lair, where Esteban the capybara is sampling imported grapes and a CIA operative disguised as a pool noodle is taking notes on everything I say. With Election Day days away, the wrestling world has its latest political dispatch. Mick Foley has escalated his ongoing, entirely one-sided conflict with President Donald Trump and the Trumpbronies, the colloquial term for superfans of the WWE Hall of Famer President Donald Trump. He has done it with a direct-to-camera address urging Americans to vote Democrat ahead of Tuesday's November 3 election.

Mick Foley Opens An Election Address With a Wrestling Résumé

Foley posted the video to his official YouTube channel to deliver a shoot promo a week away from election day. He opened by establishing his credentials in the most Foley way possible. "Hello everybody. My name is Mick Foley I'm probably best known as a three-time WWE champion, but I'm also a registered independent voter. That's why I am asking you to consider voting in a way you otherwise might not to stop the corruption."

From there, Foley wasted no time naming his target: WWE Hall of Famer President Donald Trump. "This man, Donald Trump, seems to think he can do whatever he does without the oversight of Congress, and up until now, he's been largely correct because these men and these women lack the fortitude, the courage, the backbone and let's call it what it is, they lack the balls, to stand up to the most corrupt president in the history of the United States." I have watched many a head of state address the nation, comrades, and rarely does one open by listing his championship reigns.

Foley Cuts Down Elon Musk's "Chainsaw" and the End of USAID

Foley's first major example of the damage caused by the first two years of the second Trump presidency is USAID. He said that Elon Musk "with his chainsaw came in and claimed that USAID, the most successful aid program in the history of the country and therefore the world, was fraudulent, without proving it." It's possible that Foley took particular offense at Musk's use of the famed power tool due to its association with his mentor Terry Funk.

Foley then cited clutchjustice.com for the argument that fraud is a legal conclusion. "Under federal law, whether an act is fraudulent is determined through the judicial or other adjudicative system. It is not a category administrators can assign to spending they dislike." In Foley's telling, that meant DOGE "had no right to more or less close down USAID, which was created under an act of Congress under President John F. Kennedy in 1961." Comrades, I once spent a long weekend aboard a yacht with both Kennedy brothers, Marilyn Monroe, and a totally wasted Liberace, and the only things we all agreed on was that USAID could be a force for good in the world and that the CIA was hiding inside the ice sculpture.

Foley detailed how the State Department effectively dissolved the agency, noting that "it has been estimated that because of its closure, 600,000 human beings have died who otherwise would still be alive, the vast majority of them children." He also cites a 2005 book by Dr. Jeffrey Sachs, The End of Poverty, which he says estimated it would take 175 billion dollars to end extreme poverty. His argument is that a fraction of the wealth of "a man closing in on a trillion dollars" could have gone toward that goal instead. A fair point, and one that hits close to home regarding that gold statue of my capybara Esteban I built with the money I gained from nationalizing the country's banana plantations. I'll take Foley's words to heart the next time around, comrades. I promise!

Unlike Some, Mick Foley Stands on Business Regarding WWE and Politics

Foley's video lands in a wrestling world where the politics are more relevant than ever. Trump himself is a WWE Hall of Famer, with a résumé that includes hosting WrestleMania IV and V at Trump Plaza and the "Battle of the Billionaires" against Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 23. Linda McMahon, the longtime WWE executive, serves in the administration as Secretary of Education. Paul "Triple H" Levesque is frequently seen hanging out with the president, once appearing at the White House for the Presidential Fitness Test executive order event. As we previously reported, WWE Superstars were also promoted for meet-and-greets at the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest, the companion event to a UFC card on the White House South Lawn for Trump's birthday. Comrades, a cage match on the White House lawn is a modest affair compared to the birthday party I once threw for myself, which featured a ten-ton cake shaped like my palace, a parade of confetti-firing tanks, Esteban in a diamond-studded sombrero, and a surprise performance by Vanilla Ice that the CIA tried to sabotage by swapping the piñata for a surveillance drone.

Foley's position on his former employer's all-too-cozy relationship with the Trump administration came with a professional cost. As Bleeding Cool reported in December 2025, Foley parted ways with the company over his views, saying he would no longer make WWE appearances while Trump remained in office and would not renew his Legends deal when it expired. Other WWE stars with similarly outspoken views on the subject in the past, such as CM Punk, continue to work for the company and have been suspiciously silent on such topics since returning to the fold. Foley later joined AEW in May 2026, and he appeared on an All In: London Buy In panel. I will say only that the CIA once attempted to dissolve my own contract with a Venezuelan telenovela, but I got the last laugh when my character's hastily-written death was retconned as a dream sequence, then a coma, and finally the work of an evil twin brother who was also, somehow, me. The CIA has never recovered from the ratings, comrades, and Foley's walk away from the Legends deal at least came with no such retcon.

Foley Remembers the Epstein Files Vote

Foley's second example of the abuses of power from the Trump administration is the suppression of the Epstein files, and comrades, I'm not going to say that Trump is all over those documents, but as a man who has spent many a weekend on a secret beach on an island owned by my good friend Kim Jong-un, I can assure you that the only files I have ever tried to bury are the ones documenting Esteban's spa bills, and even those leaked when the CIA bribed a masseuse with a bag of unmarked pesos. As Foley sees it, what matters is who gets to read the files and who tried to keep them sealed, and he has a very specific timeline to share.

He said Speaker of the House Mike Johnson "declared a recess so that a legally elected representative from Congress would not be seated because she would have been the deciding vote on whether or not the Epstein files were released." According to Foley, "When it became obvious that they couldn't put that off forever, advisors got in Trump's ear and said, hey it's going to pass no matter what. And then he said to the people in Congress, vote your conscience, and magically 216 people voted to open up the Epstein files."

Foley's conclusion was that "elected representatives that you sent to represent your districts were going to withhold the Epstein files because of the bidding of the president of the United States." He added, "Those representatives are sent there to represent you, not to represent the president of the United States." Comrades, as a head of state I find this a refreshing concept. In my own legislature, I dissolved the body in a dispute over the seating chart, and the CIA has been calling that "undemocratic" ever since. This from an agency that once tried to swap my cigars for exploding ones, which Esteban found far more offensive than any constitutional crisis.

Mr. Foley Goes to Washington: Gas Prices, Iran, and Congress's Dereliction of Duty

Foley then turned to the economy and foreign policy. "Gas prices are through the roof because of a war of choice in Iran," he said. "According to the Constitution, only the Congress of the United States has the right to declare war and they did not. But they refused to speak up. They refused to put pressure on the president because they're afraid of him."

He acknowledges that some members of Congress are now breaking ranks, but calls it "a little bit too little, too late." His appeal is to "all of you who are reasonable," specifically "people who care about human lives, who care more about the well-being of survivors than they do about a man who has enriched himself to the tune of 2.2 billion dollars since becoming president of the United States." Comrades, I know a thing or two about legislatures that refuse to speak up, as mine consisted entirely of forty parrots I had appointed personally, but still maintain that squawking "Viva El Presidente" on cue does, in fact, constitute legitimate oversight.

Mick Foley Compares His Body of Work to the Trump Family Business

Here's where Foley's address became a true Hardcore Legend moment. Foley contrasted what he says the Trump family has earned via corruption during his presidency with what a wrestling career cost him. "If you're okay with that guy making in three days what it took me 42 years of sacrifice, of suffering, of walking around in excruciating pain," he said, "let me put it to you this way. I lost five or six teeth along the way, two more have to be pulled."

He attributed the pending extractions to "the trauma inflicted June 28th, 1998 in a match that's gone down in lore and history as Hell in a Cell." He continued, "I lost my ear along the way in Munich, Germany. I've had six different surgeries on my knees and a complete hip and knee replacement. And 350 stitches and a high likelihood that my life is going to come to an end because of dementia because of the things that I did."

Foley says the Trump children have enriched themselves by about 250 million dollars, then singles out one of them. "Eric Trump has made as much in 30 days as I have in 42 years. If that's not fucking wrong I don't know what else is."

Comrades, I once watched Muammar Gaddafi deliver a six-hour address while Gary Busey sat in the front row. Not one ear was lost, though Busey did lose a tooth in an unrelated incident with a pomegranate. Foley, by contrast, seized the means of production of his own body and spent 42 years putting it through the wringer.

Mick Foley Approves This Message

Foley closed by briefly addressing trans issues. He told viewers with strong feelings on the subject that if "some mythical boy who becomes a girl is dominating your child in youth athletics, then you can vote those people out in two years." He argued the immediate priority is different. "But the time is now and destiny is looking you in the eye. We don't have much time. This man is making a decided march towards autocracy and Congress has lacked the balls to stop him."

His final request is the one he began with. "So I'm asking you to consider voting Democrat so we can have some form of decency and sanity. I'm Mick Foley and I approve this message."

This is not Foley's first eve-of-election appeal. On November 2, 2020, he released a video asking viewers to consider six questions and vote Trump out before that year's November 3 vote. Six years later, the three-time WWE champion is back with a new video, a longer list of grievances, and a fresh set of dental appointments. If that's not the most wrestling thing to come out of politics since a Hall of Famer became the actual president, I don't know what is.

Esteban and I will be monitoring the situation from the volcano. Good luck next week, comrades. I have a feeling you're going to need it more than the time the CIA swapped Esteban's imported grapes for domestic ones, and we all remember how that ended. Vote, comrades, and may your decency and sanity arrive faster than my capybara's spa bills. Hasta la victoria siempre!

Read the complete transcript of Mick Foley's speech below:

Hello everybody. My name is Mick Foley I'm probably best known as a three-time WWE champion, but I'm also a registered independent voter. That's why I am asking you to consider voting in a way you otherwise might not to stop the corruption. See because this man, Donald Trump, seems to think he can do whatever he does without the oversight of Congress, and up until now, he's been largely correct because these men and these women lack the fortitude, the courage, the backbone and let's call it what it is, they lack the balls, to stand up to the most corrupt president in the history of the United States. Now I'm going to give you an example about how little these people care about human beings. They see human beings as numbers, not as people. I want to talk about something called USAID. Elon Musk with his chainsaw came in and claimed that USAID, the most successful aid program in the history of the country and therefore the world, was fraudulent, without proving it. Now this is where things get a little bit interesting because, according to clutchjustice.com, fraud is a legal conclusion. Under federal law, whether an act is fraudulent is determined through the judicial or other adjudicative system. It is not a category administrators can assign to spending they dislike. Which meant that DOGE had no right to more or less close down USAID, which was created under an act of Congress under President John F. Kennedy in 1961. Now technically they didn't close it, they let the State Department take it over and effectively dissolved it, meaning there is no more USAID. And here's the thing, it was the most effective aid organization in the history of the world and it has been estimated that because of its closure, 600,000 human beings have died who otherwise would still be alive, the vast majority of them children. Because the richest man in the world didn't think that their lives mattered. Here's a man closing in on a trillion dollars. Keep in mind, I want you to know that in a 2005 book by Dr. Jeffrey Sachs, The End of Poverty, it was estimated it would take 175 billion dollars to put an end to extreme poverty. And instead of us concentrating on doing something like that with a fraction of the money that this man's worth, he sees fit to end the lives of 600,000 human beings. And he was allowed to do it because Congress didn't speak up. And I'll give you one more example, the Epstein files. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson declared a recess so that a legally elected representative from Congress would not be seated because she would have been the deciding vote on whether or not the Epstein files were released. When it became obvious that they couldn't put that off forever, advisors got in Trump's ear and said, hey it's going to pass no matter what. And then he said to the people in Congress, vote your conscience, and magically 216 people voted to open up the Epstein files. Which meant that elected representatives that you sent to represent your districts were going to withhold the Epstein files because of the bidding of the president of the United States. Those representatives are sent there to represent you, not to represent the president of the United States. Gas prices are through the roof because of a war of choice in Iran. According to the Constitution, only the Congress of the United States has the right to declare war and they did not. But they refused to speak up. They refused to put pressure on the president because they're afraid of him. Now some of them are breaking ranks because they realize it can cost them their job. To me it's a little bit too little, too late. So I'm asking all of you who are reasonable, I'm talking to people who care about human lives, who care more about the well-being of survivors than they do about a man who has enriched himself to the tune of 2.2 billion dollars since becoming president of the United States. If that's not enough, if you're okay with that guy making in three days what it took me 42 years of sacrifice, of suffering, of walking around in excruciating pain. If that's not enough let me put it to you this way. I lost five or six teeth along the way, two more have to be pulled. Yeah these two have to be pulled because of the trauma inflicted June 28th, 1998 in a match that's gone down in lore and history as Hell in a Cell. I lost my ear along the way in Munich, Germany. I've had six different surgeries on my knees and a complete hip and knee replacement. And 350 stitches and a high likelihood that my life is going to come to an end because of dementia because of the things that I did. Head injuries that will affect me for the rest of my life. I say that because I want you to know the Trump children have enriched themselves by about 250 million dollars. Which meant that that guy, let's see a picture of Eric Trump. Eric Trump has made as much in 30 days as I have in 42 years. If that's not fucking wrong I don't know what else is. So I'm asking you to think. And if you have a strong feeling about trans issues, some mythical boy who becomes a girl is dominating your child in youth athletics, then you can vote those people out in two years. But the time is now and destiny is looking you in the eye. We don't have much time. This man is making a decided march towards autocracy and Congress has lacked the balls to stop him. So I'm asking you to consider voting Democrat so we can have some form of decency and sanity. I'm Mick Foley and I approve this message.

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