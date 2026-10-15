Posted in: Audio Dramas, streaming, TV | Tagged: ethan hawke, Midnight Hour, scott derrickson

Midnight Radio: Derrickson & Hawke Re-Team For New Spooky Podcast

Ethan Hawke is re-teaming with Scott Derrickson for the new narrative podcast Midnight Radio, which is set to debut on October 22nd.

Article Summary Midnight Radio teams Ethan Hawke with Scott Derrickson again for a nine-episode horror podcast debuting October 22.

New Midnight Radio episodes drop every Thursday at midnight, leaning into the show’s eerie real-time broadcast format.

Midnight Radio follows a conspiracy radio host pulled into a caller’s story about a lost U.S. space mission.

Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill promise Midnight Radio twists involving cover-ups, strange signals, and interdimensional terror.

Midnight Radio is the latest scripted podcast looking to jump to the top of your playlist; only the names behind it might make it a priority. Scott Derrickson is re-teaming with Ethan Hawke for the narrative podcast, which will run for nine episodes starting on October 22nd and release new episodes every Thursday at, you guessed it, midnight. Derrickson and his frequent partner in crime, C. Robert Cargill, created and wrote the show's scripts, which follow Hawke's conspiracy radio host as he takes a call from a man who claims he was part of a long-lost U.S. mission into space. The show unfolds in real time as Hawke gets tangled in a "sprawling web of government cover-ups, interdimensional breaches, and psychological warfare. "As the broadcast unfolds, strange signals hidden in the radio static reveal themselves. With each episode building on the last, one question grows more urgent — who, or what, is really on the other end of the line? And what do they want?" Variety had the news.

Midnight Radio Sounds Like A Spooky Good Time

Midnight Radio is produced by Under The Influence Productions (founded by Ethan Hawke and his wife, Ryan Hawke), Crooked Highway, and Mickey Schiff in collaboration with iHeartPodcasts. The rest of the voice cast includes Noah Centineo, Willa Fitzgerald, Vincent D'Onofrio, Levon Hawke, Austin Pendleton, and Hubert Point-Du Jour. "None of us had made a podcast before, so it was a blast to pour ourselves completely into a venture where we had total creative freedom," said Hawke. "There's an intimacy to the audio-only medium that can be really powerful, and in our case, used to a terrifying effect. Of course, it requires great writing… Fortunately, Scott Derrickson and Cargill are two of the best writers I've ever worked with."

With this creative team in place and Halloween so close, I might give this a shot. I am new to the narrative podcast world, and Midnight Radio might be the one that gets me to listen.

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