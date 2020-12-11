Mighty Ducks, Turner/Hooch Benedict Society, Big Shot: Disney+ Details

Disney+ seems to be digging deep into its mine of fossilizing franchises to bring some back to life, along with an original title or two. During Thursday's The Walt Disney Company's Investors Day, they went over some three-dozen-plus new series that is in development and on the way. From hockey returns and a cop/dog combo to big dreams and exciting mysteries, here's an update on four series we've been following.

Turner & Hooch initially premiered in 1989 starring Tom Hanks, and it returns 31 years later. Josh Peck has been cast as the lead to roll along with a big slobbering mastiff pup. I wonder what changes they might make to spice up and flesh out the original storyline– a single cop's life gets turned around by having a new pet companion. Will we be forced to watch another pup be shot and die out of blood loss?

Along with this, The Mighty Ducks is also set to make a comeback to Disney+ with The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Set to pick up where the story of the films left off and promising Emilio Estevez's return as Gordon Bombay. Lauren Graham is also joining the cast. Will they really rock us this time around?

Another show that will be coming soon to Disney+ is Big Shot. It promises to deliver big fun and it is described as a "celebration of girl power". It takes place in a high school setting and stars our favorite Uncle Jesse, John Stamos, along with Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jessalyn Gilsig.

Also coming soon, the streaming service will be bringing to life the international best-selling book series The Mysterious Benedict Society by Trenton Lee Stewart. It is a Young Adult Science Fiction novel that follows four gifted kids who are sent over to investigate an institution, It will star Tony Hale and Kristen Schaal. So far this is the one I am most curious about and holds the most promise. I am actually really excited about this one.