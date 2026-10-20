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Mister Miracle, Afterlife with Archie & Pluribus: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Pluribus, Jon Stewart & The Daily Show, Tracker, Afterlife with Archie, Doctor Who, Mister Miracle, and more!

Article Summary Mister Miracle headlines today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a new image and official Hutcherson-Davis casting update.

Afterlife with Archie gains momentum as Alfonso Gomez-Rejon is set to direct the pilot and Episode 102.

Pluribus Season 2 teases an “absolute bananas” premiere script as Rhea Seehorn prepares to begin filming.

Also in the TV roundup: Jon Stewart, Doctor Who, Tracker, Rings of Power, Star Trek, Jeopardy!, WWE Raw, and more.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Line of Fire, CIA, WWE Raw, Pluribus, FBI, Jon Stewart & The Daily Show, Tracker, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Afterlife with Archie, Doctor Who, Mister Miracle, Star Trek, Jeopardy!, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, October 20th, 2026:

Line of Fire S01E05 Preview: Sam Waterston & Tyler Posey Guest Star

Harlan Coben's Final Twist S02E03 Examines "Camilo's Secret" Tonight

CIA Season 2 Ep. 3: "Radio Active" Preview: Colin & Bill Go Old School

WWE Raw Preview: Roman Reigns to Show Up to Work Tonight

Pluribus S02E01 Script "Absolute Bananas"; Seehorn Filming "Very Soon"

FBI S09E03: "White Rock" Preview: The Team Makes a Move Against Anna

Jon Stewart Sticking with The Daily Show Through 2028 POTUS Election

Tracker S04E06: "Blind Spot" Overview, Images Released; S04E04 Trailer

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Gets New Key Art

Afterlife with Archie: Alfonso Gomez-Rejon Directing Pilot, Ep. 102

Doctor Who: Want to Own a Piece of The TARDIS? Here's How You Can

Mister Miracle: New Image Released; Hutcherson-Davis Casting Official

Star Trek: Picardo Discusses Legacy, Starfleet Academy S02 & More

Jeopardy! YouTube Edition Brings Smosh, Mythical Kitchen For Episode 2

BBC Studios Exec on Importance of Actively Engaging Doctor Who Fans

Doctor Who, The Walking Dead, Tracker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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