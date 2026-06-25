Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: annecy, creature commandos, Mister Miracle

Mister Miracle, Creature Commandos & More: DC Studios & WBA Updates

We have updates on Mister Miracle, Creature Commandos, Starfire!, and more from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation's Annecy presentation.

Article Summary Mister Miracle concept art unveiled at Annecy, teasing Scott Free, Big Barda, Darkseid, and a Gerads-inspired style.

Creature Commandos Season 2 preview teases The Bride’s new team, a major G.I. Robot arc, and Nosferata friction.

Starfire! confirms Hynden Walch’s return, a Vega Galaxy setting, Gotham connections, and a Puffy AmiYumi theme.

My Adventures with Green Lantern spotlights Jessica Cruz in Los Angeles, while DC Super Powers reveals Justice League Academy.

It was back in May when we learned that DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation were set to have a major presence during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. DC Studios co-CEO/Chairman Peter Safran and Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe President Sam Register were set to host a panel featuring executive producers Tom King (Mister Miracle), Rick Morales (Creature Commandos), Jake Wyatt (My Adventures with Superman, My Adventures with Green Lantern), Josie Campbell (Starfire!), and Matt Beans (DC Super Powers). The special session was set to tease previews and behind-the-scenes looks at Mister Miracle, My Adventures with Green Lantern, Starfire!, Creature Commandos, Batman: Caped Crusader, and many more. And that's exactly what went down earlier today – along with announcing new animated series Absolue Batman, Joker: Laugh Riot, and "Krypto" (not the final title). Here's a look at some of the highlights/updates from today's Annecy panel (and thanks to Discussing Film for some clarity and additional details):

"Mister Miracle": During the presentation, concept art was shown of Scott Free/Mister Miracle, Big Barda, Orion, Highfather, Granny Goodness, and Darkseid. Though no casting news was announced, it was noted that the voice actors would be expected to portray their live-action counterparts. The early looks reflect a strong effort to reflect Gerads' amazing artwork, a goal that King believes the animated adaptation is achieving.

"Creature Commandos" Season 2: After a look at the new The Bride-led team was shown (with Khalis, King Shark, and Nosferata being the new members), some quick teases were dropped. Viewers can expect a "really strong and emotional character arc" for the very upgraded G.I. Robot. As for the Charli XCX-inspired Nosferata, don't expect her dynamic with The Bride to be smooth sailing.

"Starfire!": Set in the Vega Galaxy, the kids' animated series will feature Hynden Walch returning as the lead and leading a team of other alien girls: Crush, Fern, and Amethyst. In addition, viewers can expect Gotham City to come into play, as well as other corners of the non-Earthbound DCU (including Lobo). Attendees were also treated to a short clip from the series, showing Starfire and Blackfire in a one-on-one (and yes, Puffy AmiYumi has been tapped for the show's theme).

"My Adventures with Green Lantern": After getting a brief introduction to Jessica Cruz (Auli'i Cravalho) during the latest episode of Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, we learned a little more about what the MAWS spinoff will be all about. Set in Los Angeles, it seems Hal Jordan Memorial High will be Jessica's main stomping grounds. The series will focus on Jessica's journey to understanding what it means to be a Green Lantern, with folks like Kyle Rayner playing major roles in Jessica's high school life. Those attending the Annecy session were treated to a clip of Cravalho reciting the Green Lantern oath as Jessica transforms. Oh, and it appears some non-green ring wielders will be getting in on the action. Hmmm…

"DC Super Powers": If you want to be a licensed hero in the universe of this 80s toy line-inspired animated universe, then you have to attend Justice League Academy. Though we're still not sure whether they'll be playing Hogwarts-like roles in the series, Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Black Canary, Mister Terrific, and other adult characters will be in play. As for the student body, it seems Black Lightning, The Flash (Jesse Chambers), Plastic Man, Terra, Aquagirl, and Green Lantern (Guy Gardner) will be on the roster – and that includes Guy's bowl haircut. We're liking the concept: as a student successfully performs during their training and studies, they receive permanent power upgrades (for example, Black Lightning earns a "lightning blast" upgrade during the series opener) – with training including sessions on fighting against monsters, the importance of teamwork, protecting civilians, and more.

"Teen Titans GO!": In honor of the long-running animated series's ten-year, 500-episode run, Robin couldn't help but throw it in the face of Robin from the original Teen Titans animated series (Ed. Note: We want Season 6!). Let's just say that it didn't go well for either Robin.

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