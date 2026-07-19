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Mister Miracle, Iron Fist & The Big Bang Theory: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Vampire Lestat, Always Sunny, God of War, The Big Bang Theory, Mister Miracle, Iron Fist, and more!

Article Summary BCTV Daily Dispatch rounds up TV must-reads, with Mister Miracle leading a packed lineup of news, previews, and reviews.

Mister Miracle gets a spotlight as Tom King explains the character’s fan appeal and responds to debate over his CIA past.

The Sunday lineup also hits Iron Fist, The Big Bang Theory, The Vampire Lestat, God of War, and Always Sunny.

More streaming and TV picks include Superman, Drag Race, WWE, MLW, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, and more.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Vampire Lestat, My Adventures with Superman, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, God of War, House of Svengoolie, WWE/MLW, The Big Bang Theory, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Mister Miracle, Iron Fist, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, July 19th, 2026:

The Vampire Lestat Late-Night (Pre-Finale) S03E06 "Montreal" Thoughts

SNL Separation Anxiety: When SNL Season 38 Tackled Homer's The Odyssey

My Adventures with Superman: Your S03E06 "Party Animals" Preview

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 11: Our Semi-Final & Disco Finale Rundown

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Olson Has Some Fun with AI Rumors

BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Breakdown: Landman S02, Perfect Strangers & More!

GLOW Editor Cook Reflects on Netflix Series' Full-Circle Moment

God of War: Braun Strowman as Kratos? Adam Scherr Teases Meeting

House of Svengoolie Gets All Mossy for "Swamp Thing" TONIGHT on MeTV!

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Preview: MSG Hosts Star-Studded Card

MLW Fusion Preview: Tonight, CMLL & NJPW Pay Us a Friendly Visit

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Finale: "The Failures" Images (So Far)

Why Jim Parsons Felt "Miserable" Despite The Big Bang Theory Success

WWE SmackDown Review: Cody, Gunther, and Punk Raise the Stakes

FIFA & Netflix Couch Cup LIVE: Avatar vs One Piece vs SNL & More!

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Creators on Why Show Goes Sci-Fi

Tom King on Why Fans Connect with Mister Miracle; Defends CIA Work

Iron Fist: Finn Jones Hoping for Danny Rand/Shang-Chi Face-Off

Reacher, Neagley, God of War, Scrubs & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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