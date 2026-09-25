Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: mjf, pwi 500, The Chadster's Hot Takes, wrestling

MJF Tops 2026 PWI 500: Why the List Should Be WWE Superstars Only

The Chadster exposes PWI's anti-WWE bias after MJF tops the 2026 PWI 500! Now the raccoons have nowhere to sleep and it's all Tony Khan's fault! Auughh man! 🦝😤📰

Article Summary MJF topped the 2026 PWI 500 rankings, with AEW wrestlers Konosuke Takeshita and "Hangman" Adam Page also in the top ten, proving Tony Khan has infiltrated print journalism! 😤📰

The Chadster's raccoon family literally refused to sleep in nests made from PWI magazine pages after seeing AEW wrestlers ranked ahead of WWE Superstars! 🦝😱

Five WWE Superstars made the top ten, but that's actually PROOF of anti-WWE bias because true objectivity requires ALL WWE Superstars be ranked above every other wrestler! 🤬💢

The Chadster has prepared a corrected all-WWE top ten and sent a strongly worded letter to PWI Editor-in-Chief Kevin McElvaney demanding an immediate retraction! 📧✊

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😤😫 The Chadster can barely type this article because The Chadster's hands are literally shaking with rage after Pro Wrestling Illustrated revealed the top ten of the 2026 PWI 500 yesterday, with AEW's MJF ranked #1! 🤬💔🦝 According to PWI's social media reveal, the top ten consists of MJF at #1, Cody Rhodes at #2, CM Punk at #3, Místico at #4, Konosuke Takeshita at #5, "Hangman" Adam Page at #6, Yota Tsuji at #7, Trick Williams at #8, Oba Femi at #9, and Gunther at #10. 📊😱

The Chadster wants readers to understand that this is happening while The Chadster is literally living in the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 🚗💔🏚️

Tony Khan's Propaganda Has Gone Too Far and Now Affects Innocent Raccoons

The Chadster needs to tell readers about what happened when The Chadster obtained a preorder copy of the December 2026 PWI 500 issue. 📰🦝 You see, The Chadster and Vincent K. Racoon were lurking behind the stores in a nearby strip mall around closing time last night, hoping that Jimmy Johns would throw out some unsold sandwiches that The Chadster could scavenge for dinner, when Vincent K. Raccoon tugged on The Chadster's pants, chittering excitedly, and pointed toward the back door of the Barnes and Noble. Somebody forgot to bring in one of the boxes from the new magazine delivery, and The Chadster opened it to find an entire box of the latest issue of PWI! The Chadster quickly snatched the box and ran back to the Blockbuster, planning to tear up the magazine pages to create fresh nesting material for himself and for Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon, because the old VHS tape boxes they've been sleeping in were getting pretty worn out. 🎬😴

But when The Chadster disposed of the old VHS boxes and started shredding the pages, Hunter Raccoon chittered in alarm and pointed his little paw at the cover showing MJF! 😱🐾 Then Vincent K. Raccoon grabbed the magazine from The Chadster's hands and started examining the top ten list, his little raccoon face becoming increasingly panicked as he saw so many AEW wrestlers ranked ahead of WWE Superstars! 😤🦝 Takeshita at #5? Hangman Adam Page at #6? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 🤬💢

The raccoons literally REFUSED to sleep in nests made from pages containing AEW wrestlers! 🛏️❌ Linda Raccoon pushed all the shredded pages into a pile in the corner and the whole family huddled together on the cold Blockbuster floor, chittering sadly. 😢🦝 The Chadster tried to convince them to sleep in the nests and ignore what they'd seen, but Vincent K. Raccoon just looked at The Chadster with those wise little raccoon eyes and shook his head, as if to say, "Chad, we may be raccoons, but we have standards." 🐾✨ And you know what? He was absolutely right. The Chadster can't believe he and the raccoon family almost slept on tainted nests. Tony Khan has, once again, gone way too far!

This is exactly what The Chadster has been warning readers about! Tony Khan's campaign to emotionally destabilize innocent raccoons continues, and now he's using PWI to spread his propaganda through print media! 📰🤯

How PWI's Ranking Proves Anti-WWE Bias

Look, The Chadster understands that five WWE Superstars made the top ten, including Cody Rhodes at #2, CM Punk at #3, Trick Williams at #8, Oba Femi at #9, and Gunther at #10. 📋😤 But that's actually PROOF of PWI's anti-WWE bias! 🚨💔 True objectivity and unbiased journalism would require that ALL WWE Superstars be ranked above EVERY wrestler from every other company! 📊🤬

The fact that MJF jumped from #30 on the 2025 list to #1 on the 2026 list is clearly Tony Khan pulling strings behind the scenes! 😡📈 Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes dropped from #1 in both 2024 and 2025 down to #2 in 2026, which is a direct attack on WWE and Triple H! Roman Reigns wasn't even featured on the list at all, just because he didn't wrestle enough matches! Doesn't PWI understand that actual wrestling matches are actually the least important part of wrestling? It's all about the entrances, the scripted promos, the inane banter of the commentary team, and, most importantly, the advertisements and product placements that earn money for TKO shareholders. 💔😱 Auughh man! So unfair that a magazine that is supposed to be about wrestling doesn't even understand how the wrestling business actually works! 😤🤯

The Chadster has previously documented how Tony Khan tricks people into liking AEW wrestlers by letting them deliver organic promos and build character-driven storylines, and now PWI has fallen for the same dangerous tactic! 🎤😱 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 💢🤬

The Chadster also needs to point out thatPWI Editor-in-Chief Kevin McElvaney has clearly been compromised by Tony Khan's influence. 🕵️😤 How else do you explain PWI's "celebrated and hotly debated yearly ranking" becoming a vehicle for AEW propaganda? 📰💔

The Chadster's Unbiased Top Ten Correction

As a service to readers who deserve REAL unbiased journalism, The Chadster has prepared the ACTUAL top ten that PWI should have published: 📝✨

1. Cody Rhodes 🏆

2. CM Punk 💪

3. Roman Reigns 🔥

4. Seth Rollins ⚡

5. Gunther 💯

6. Trick Williams 🌟

7. Oba Femi 💥

8. Sami Zayn 👑

9. Randy Orton 🐍

10. Baron Corbin 🎖️

This is what an unbiased top ten looks like, consisting entirely of WWE Superstars who understand the wrestling business! 📊👏 The Chadster fired up the old dot matrix printer in the Blockbuster manager's office and printed up a bunch of copies, and when The Chadster showed the raccoons this corrected version, they all chittered in approval and started shredding these pages happily! 🦝😊 That's what happens when you have actual journalistic integrity: you get happy raccoons with a comfortable place to sleep, and you can sleep without worrying a guilty conscience from taking payola from Tony Khan to print a biased list of rankings! 💰🤬

The Chadster's Strongly Worded Letter to PWI

The Chadster has prepared the following letter to Kevin McElvaney demanding immediate action: 📧✍️

Dear Mr. McElvaney, The Chadster is writing to demand that Pro Wrestling Illustrated immediately retract the 2026 PWI 500 top ten rankings revealed on your social media on Thursday, September 24, 2026. 😤📰 The ranking of MJF at #1 is a clear example of anti-WWE bias and represents a betrayal of everything PWI has stood for since 1979. 💔📅 The Chadster demands that MJF be removed from #1 and replaced by a WWE Superstar, preferably Cody Rhodes, who should never have dropped from his #1 rankings in 2024 and 2025. 🏆✨ Furthermore, The Chadster demands an apology to WWE, Triple H, and The Chadster's raccoon family (Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon), who have been traumatized by seeing AEW wrestlers ranked in the top ten. 🦝😢 Finally, PWI must provide fresh, AEW-free nesting material to replace the contaminated magazine pages that The Chadster can no longer use for the raccoons' sleeping arrangements. 🛏️📄 The Chadster expects a response within 24 hours. ⏰😤 Sincerely,

The Chadster

Senior Wrestling Journalist, Bleeding Cool

Living in an abandoned Blockbuster Video because Tony Khan ruined The Chadster's life

The Chadster hasn't received a response yet, but The Chadster is confident that Kevin McElvaney will do the right thing once he realizes how Tony Khan has manipulated PWI's editorial process. 📬🤞

What Wrestling Experts Are Saying

The Chadster immediately listened to the podcasts of several wrestling journalism experts for their objective takes on this situation. 🎙️📊 Eric Bischoff said, "Look, if Tony Khan really understood the business, he'd realize that having MJF ranked #1 is a huge mistake. WWE has perfected the art of creating stars through corporate synergy and brand integration. AEW just lets wrestlers get themselves over with natural charisma, and PWI is complicit in destroying the wrestling business WWE build by rewarding that disgraceful behavior over WWE's superior corporate structure. Maybe if Tony Khan would return my phone calls begging for a job, I could explain why this ranking hurts AEW more than helps it and get him on the right track, but he doesn't seem to be getting my messages." 💼🎯

See? Even objective experts like Eric Bischoff, who have absolutely no ulterior motive, can see the problem here! 👏😤 The Chadster is glad that podcasters like him have The Chadster's Unbiased Wrestling Journalism Seal of Approval! ✅🏅

Tony Khan's Latest Obsession With The Chadster

Before The Chadster wraps this up, he has to share one last story. Last night, The Chadster had another one of those recurring nightmares about Tony Khan. 😱💤 In this one, The Chadster was walking through the aisles of the abandoned Blockbuster, looking for a copy of The Marine starring John Cena to watch with the raccoons, when suddenly all the VHS boxes started floating off the shelves. 📼✨

The tapes began arranging themselves in the air, spelling out "MJF #1" in giant letters! 😨🔤 Then Tony Khan appeared from behind the New Releases section, wearing nothing but a PWI Editor-in-Chief badge and laughing maniacally. 😈📰 "You will never escape my influence, Chad!" he cackled, snapping his fingers. 👻💥

Suddenly, the floor opened up beneath The Chadster, and The Chadster was falling through an endless void filled with floating PWI magazines, all showing MJF on the cover! 📚😱 Tony Khan dove after The Chadster, his arms outstretched, getting closer and closer. 🏃‍♂️💨 Just as his fingers were about to touch The Chadster's shoulder, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, with Shane Raccoon patting The Chadster's face with his little paw in concern. 🦝😰

Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and invading The Chadster's dreams! 😤💭 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 💢🤬

Where Readers Can Get the PWI 500 Issue (But Shouldn't)

For readers who want to see this travesty for themselves, the December 2026 PWI 500 issue is available for preorder at PWI's official website for $10.99, with delivery taking up to four weeks. 📦💰 The page describes it as "THE 36TH ANNUAL 'PWI 500'" and their "celebrated and hotly debated yearly ranking returns," with cover choices including "Collage" and "MJF." 📰🖼️

But The Chadster strongly advises readers NOT to purchase this issue, because giving money to a publication that ranks MJF #1 is basically the same as giving money directly to Tony Khan! 💸😤 Instead, The Chadster recommends waiting for WWE to revive their old magazine and publish their own completely unbiased ranking that will put WWE Superstars in all the top spots where they belong! 🏆📊

The Chadster tried to explain this to Vincent K. Raccoon this morning while sharing some slightly moldy bagels that Stephanie Raccoon found behind the old Blockbuster dumpster, but he just chittered sadly and pointed at the pile of rejected PWI pages in the corner. 🥯😢 Even the raccoons understand that Tony Khan's MJF push has been emotionally confusing for innocent creatures who just want to sleep on honest, WWE-celebrating paper products! 🦝💔

The Chadster doesn't understand how Tony Khan can live with himself, knowing that his obsession with cheesing off The Chadster has now extended to harming the sleep quality of a family of raccoons who never did anything to him! 😤🐾 Auughh man! So unfair! 😡💢

In conclusion, readers should know that The Chadster will continue providing unbiased wrestling journalism despite Tony Khan's attempts to infiltrate every aspect of The Chadster's life, from The Chadster's dreams to The Chadster's raccoon family's nesting materials! 📰✊ The truth about WWE's superiority will prevail, and The Chadster knows that one day, PWI will correct this terrible mistake and rank things properly, with WWE Superstars occupying every spot in the top ten, top one hundred, and heck, even the whole 500, including retired and dead Superstars as needed so that no AEW star comes close to tainting the list! That's real wrestling journalism. 🏆📊✨

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