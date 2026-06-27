Posted in: TV | Tagged: mlw, MLW Fusion, wrestling

MLW Fusion 201 Preview: Matt Riddle Takes On Trevor Lee & More

MLW Fusion 201 sees Matt Riddle taking on Trevor Lee in the main event, looking for a fight after his championship hopes were cut short.

Article Summary MLW Fusion 201 is headlined by Matt Riddle vs. Trevor Lee as Riddle chases payback after Alex Hammerstone ruined his title shot.

Alex Hammerstone looms over MLW Fusion 201, while Killer Kross and the MLW World Heavyweight Championship picture stay in flux.

Austin Aries returns to MLW Fusion 201 as National Openweight Champion, and ZAMAYA battles Priscilla Kelly in key action.

MLW Fusion 201 also features Paul Hauser’s debut, Satoshi Kojima mentoring LaBron Kozone, and CONTRA fallout.

After celebrating 200 episodes last week, MLW Fusion gets back to business as we see Matt Riddle looking for a fight. He'll get one tonight from Trevor Lee as we're still reeling from the aftermath of his championship match with Killer Kross being denied by Alex Hammerstone. We also see Austin Aries make his return to the show with gold around his waist, Hammerstone will be lurking around, Precilla Kelly takes on ZAMAYA, and more! We have the rundown from the company: Fusion will air tonight on VEEPS starting at 9 pm ET (also available on YouTube).

MLW Fusion Sees Trevor Lee Take On Matt Riddle In The Main Event

Trevor Lee steps into the spotlight against Matt Riddle in a main event with major implications. Riddle is still hunting for payback after Alex Hammerstone destroyed his MLW World Heavyweight Championship opportunity. The "Rude Dude" had Killer Kross in his sights, only for Hammerstone to tear through the moment and leave the title picture in chaos. But Trevor Lee is not here to be Riddle's rebound fight. Lee is dangerous, slick, and always looking for the opening that can flip a match in an instant. He has the confidence to test Riddle, the skill to frustrate him, and the attitude to make this personal fast.

Alex Hammerstone Is in the House

The fallen franchise is back in the building. Hammerstone has become one of the most powerful forces in Major League Wrestling, and after inserting himself into the MLW World Heavyweight Championship title fight, everyone wants to know what he does next. Does Hammerstone have more threats for Matt Riddle? More demands for Killer Kross? Or is he ready to force the entire league to bend around his agenda? With Hammerstone in the house, no match, no wrestler, and no championship conversation is safe.

Austin Aries Returns With Gold

Fresh off winning the MLW National Openweight Championship, Austin Aries struts into Center Stage. Aries has always carried himself like the smartest man in the game, and now he has championship gold to back it up. The National Openweight Title gives Aries power, leverage, and a new platform to remind the MLW roster that he is still one of the most cunning competitors in the game. Who steps up to be the new champion? And what kind of reign does Aries have planned? When Austin speaks, you listen… whether you want to or not!

ZAMAYA vs. Priscilla Kelly

The women's division gets a dangerous collision as ZAMAYA battles Priscilla Kelly. ZAMAYA has brought Major League Z to MLW with one mission: dominate. She is a new-generation force from Parts Unknown, but Priscilla Kelly is fearless, unpredictable, and more than willing to drag ZAMAYA into deep water. She is not intimidated by hype, power, or attitude. If ZAMAYA wants to continue building her empire, she will have to go through one of the toughest women in the division.

Paul Hauser Makes His Fusion Debut

Hauser has brought personality, confidence, and a take-no-prisoners tactic to MLW, but inside the ring, there is nowhere to hide. This is another chance to prove he belongs under the Fusion lights… or find out just how unforgiving Major League Wrestling can be.

Satoshi Kojima Teaches LaBron Kozone the Secrets of the Lariat

Newly signed LaBron Kozone has a major opportunity as the legendary Satoshi Kojima takes him under his wing. Kozone has the tools, the presence, and the potential to make noise in MLW, but Kojima's lessons are not handed out lightly. This is about discipline, toughness, timing, respect, and fighting spirit. Can Kozone absorb the wisdom of a legend? Or will the learning tree turn into a hard lesson?

The Good Brothers, Shotzi, and a Resurrected Monster Unite

The strangest alliance in MLW may have just become one of its most dangerous. The Good Brothers, Shotzi, and the resurrected Mads Krule Krugger have united, and now they are ready to put a name to the madness. What do you call an alliance built from tag team violence, tank-fueled chaos, and a monster brought back from the darkness? Whatever this unit calls itself, the rest of MLW may want to run. Shotzi's hunt has changed everything. Krugger is back. The Good Brothers are standing beside him. And something monstrous is being born.

The Serpent Lurks in CONTRA's Shadows

The Serpent lurks in the shadows as CONTRA Unit addresses the resurrection of Mads Krule Krugger. CONTRA has built its war on terror and violence, but Krugger's return raises a terrifying question: did they lose control of the monster, or was this part of something even darker? The mysterious figure behind CONTRA's shadows has something to say, and when CONTRA speaks, it is never just propaganda. It is a warning that is often backed up by bloodshed.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!