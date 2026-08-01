Posted in: TV | Tagged: mlw, wrestling

MLW Fusion Preview: Can Kojima Get It Done & Dethrone Killer Kross?

Tonight on MLW Fusion, we will see if Satoshi Kojima can throw enough lariats at Killer Kross to claim the MLW Championship as his own.

Article Summary MLW Fusion tonight features Killer Kross defending the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against Satoshi Kojima.

Big Damo battles Mads Krule Krugger as MLW’s FantasticaMania USA card adds another brutal heavyweight clash.

Glasgow Boys On Top face CONTRA Unit, while LaBron Kozone addresses the shocking Teddy Long attack in MLW.

MLW’s international showcase rolls on with Místico, El Desperado, and Diego Hill in a star-packed six-man match.

Tonight on MLW Fusion, we see worlds collide, as NJPW's Satoshi Kojima will take on Killer Kross for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship in a match that could only be fulfilled on video games with Create-a-Wrestler options… until now. Something that Kross himself is hyped for, as he mentioned in his recent interview with us. We also have Big Damo taking on Mads Krule Krugger, the Glasgow Boys On Top taking on CONTRA Unit, the ever-continuing mystery of who attacked Teddy Long, and more as the show basically presents itself as an alternative to watching WWE's SummerSlam tonight. We have the rundown from the company as Fusion will air tonight on YouTube starting at 6:05 pm ET, VEEPS at 9 pm ET, and beIN Sports at 10 pm ET.

LARIAT! LARIAT! LARIAT! Kojima Battles Kross Tonight on MLW Fusion!

FantasticaMania USA continues as MLW, CMLL, and New Japan Pro Wrestling collide in another international fight card packed with monsters, grudges, lucha libre, strong style, and CONTRA chaos. The festival of fights rolls on, but the violence surrounding MLW is growing darker by the week. The CONTRA MERCS are making demands, CONTRA Unit continues its crusade, The Skyscrapers sit at the center of controversy, and LaBron Kozone has something to say following the brutal attack on Teddy Long.

Big Damo vs. Mads Krule Krugger

Two monsters walk into the fight. Only one can leave standing. CONTRA's Big Damo collides with Mads Krule Krugger in a heavyweight war that promises destruction from bell to bell. Damo brings brute force, battle-tested toughness, and the kind of power that can stop almost anyone in their tracks. But Krugger is not just anyone.

Resurrected, enraged, and now marching with the CONTRA MERCS, Krugger has become a nightmare with a mission. He has been dragged through CONTRA's war, brought back from the darkness, and set loose on anyone standing in the way. Damo may be one of the few men with the size and violence to meet Krugger head-on. But when the masked mercenary puts you in his crosshairs, survival becomes the only strategy.

FantasticaMania Six-Man Showcase

Místico, El Desperado, and Diego Hill team up against Último Guerrero, DOUKI, and Austin Aries in a FantasticaMania USA trios collision loaded with world-class talent. This is what the MLW-CMLL-NJPW alliance is all about: international styles clashing, rivalries crossing borders, and elite fighters sharing one ring with pride on the line. Místico brings the magic of lucha libre. El Desperado brings the outlaw soul of a masked junior heavyweight ace: part technician, part street fighter, part deathmatch sicko, capable of turning a clean exchange into a knife fight without warning. Diego Hill enters beside world-class partners with another chance to prove he belongs on the international stage.

Across the ring, Último Guerrero brings legendary toughness, DOUKI brings the arrogance of a self-proclaimed deity and the dirty confidence of a man who has embraced his ruthless side, and Austin Aries brings championship ego, veteran manipulation, and the kind of ring intelligence that can turn a trios match into a chessboard. This is not just a showcase. It is a pressure test for every athlete involved.

Rich Bocchini Speaks With The Skyscrapers

MLW Insider Rich Bocchini catches up with all three members of the MLW World Tag Team Championship team of The Skyscrapers. With Donovan Dijak, Bishop Dyer, and Josh Bishop now connected under one towering banner, the entire tag team division is looking for answers. The Skyscrapers were already dominating the division, having won the titles in June 2025. With Josh Bishop added to the equation, they may have become something even harder to topple.

What is the power structure inside the group? What does Bishop Dyer's status mean for the future of the MLW World Tag Team Championship? And how far do The Skyscrapers intend to reach beyond the tag division? When three walking towers speak, the locker room listens.

Glasgow Boys On Top vs. CONTRA Unit

Mark Coffey and Wolfgang of Glasgow Boys On Top square off against Okumura and Ikuro Kwon of CONTRA Unit. GBOT came to MLW with blunt words and heavy hands, and now they get a chance to back it up against the black flag. But CONTRA's Okumura and Ikuro Kwon are not here to wrestle clean. They are here to punish, disrupt, and spread the crusade. Okumura is the wily veteran with a cruel streak. Kwon is a striker with speed, menace, and no hesitation. This is GBOT's chance to show the locker room and league officials they are not just talking. This is CONTRA's chance to remind everyone that every fight is another campaign of terror in their war.

LaBron Kozone Speaks on Teddy Long

LaBron Kozone speaks out following the brutal attack on Teddy Long. Kozone has been building momentum as one of MLW's brightest new generation blue-chippers, but the attack on Teddy Long has made things deeply personal. Teddy's return home brought questions, opportunity, and old-school energy back to MLW. What followed was a violent message that shook the league.

How does Kozone respond? What does the attack mean for the rising prospect? And is the young powerhouse preparing to take justice into his own hands? The learning tree may have taught Kozone discipline and the secrets of the lariat, but this situation could test his temper.

FantasticaMania Fever Continues

MLW's international festival of fights keeps raising the stakes. With CMLL and NJPW stars stepping onto the MLW stage, every match carries the feeling of a dream fight waiting to break out. But while FantasticaMania celebrates global wrestling excellence, CONTRA Unit continues to spread darkness, The Skyscrapers continue to loom, and the CONTRA MERCS are escalating the war.

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