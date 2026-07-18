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MLW Fusion Preview: Tonight, CMLL & NJPW Pay Us a Friendly Visit

It's a double infusion of invading promotions for MLW Fusion tonight, as both CMLL and NJPW talent are ready to test the company's best.

Article Summary MLW Fusion brings CMLL and NJPW into the spotlight tonight, turning FantasticaMania USA into a three-promotion clash.

Kushida defends the MLW World Middleweight Title against Templario, Alan Angels, and Taiji Ishimori in a huge four-way.

Contra Mercs battle the Skyscrapers in a chaotic showdown, while Killer Kross answers Satoshi Kojima’s challenge.

Shotzi hosts Scarlett in the Graveyard as LaBron Kozone, The Glasgow Boys, and Kojima add to MLW’s loaded card.

Tonight, MLW will see not one but two companies with wrestlers paying them a visit, as Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre and New Japan Pro Wrestling make their presence known. This episode doesn't look like it's going to have much in-house development for their current storylines; it seems more like we're just getting some hard-hitting action from several visiting wrestlers. But that doesn't mean it won't be a good night of wrestling! We have the rundown from the company, as Fusion will air tonight on YouTube starting at 6:05 pm ET, VEEPS at 9 pm ET, and on beIN Sports at 10 pm ET.

CMLL & NJPW Drop By For Dinner on MLW Fusion

MLW returns home to Charleston for a night of wrestling in the Holy City as MLW and CMLL present FantasticaMania USA featuring New Japan Pro Wrestling. Three fighting worlds collide in a multi-week festival of grappling, lucha libre, strong style, championship stakes, and international pride. MLW, CMLL, and NJPW all enter the battlefield, and Charleston becomes the center of the wrestling universe as FantasticaMania fever takes over.

Contra Mercs vs. The Skyscrapers

After the new Skyscrapers got involved in last week's main event, payback comes calling. The Contra Mercs: Mads Krule Krugger, and The Good Brothers march into war against the reigning MLW World Tag Team Champions. But this isn't just a grudge match. This is anarchy in the squared circle. Three mercenaries. Two Skyscrapers… Two-on-three?!!

Are the new Skyscrapers up to something? Have they set a trap by positioning themselves at a disadvantage? When the two are Donovan Dijak and Josh Bishop, numbers only tell part of the story. The new Skyscrapers are massive, mean, and already making it clear that their version of the team may be even more dangerous than the last. But Krugger has no fear. The Good Brothers have no remorse. And Shotzi's resurrected monster has been waiting for a fight big enough to test what has been unleashed. MLW's new hometown may become a demolition site.

MLW World Middleweight Championship: Kushida vs. Templario vs. Alan Angels vs. Taiji Ishimori

The MLW World Middleweight Championship is on the line in a world-class four-way fight as Contra Unit's Kushida defends against Templario of CMLL, Alan Angels, and Taiji Ishimori of NJPW. This is exactly what FantasticaMania USA is built for: world-class athletes from three promotions fighting for one championship. Kushida brings ruthless precision under the black flag of CONTRA. Templario enters with CMLL pride, power, and the momentum of a certified CMLL main event luchador ready to seize gold. Alan Angels has been chasing the middleweight crown and knows this could be his breakthrough moment. And then there is Taiji Ishimori, an NJPW standout with speed, experience, and the killer instinct to steal the title in an instant.

Four fighters. Three promotions. One championship. The middleweight division may never look the same.

Killer Kross Responds to Kojima

The Blood King has heard the challenge. Killer Kross responds to Satoshi Kojima as the road through FantasticaMania USA reaches a fever pitch. Kojima represents honor, legacy, and fighting spirit. Kross represents doom, violence, and the cold certainty that every challenger eventually falls. What does the MLW World Heavyweight Champion think of Kojima stepping into his orbit? Does Kross see a legend worth respecting, or simply another victim waiting to be erased? When Kross speaks, the message is rarely just words. It is a warning.

Shotzi's Graveyard With Scarlett

Scarlett Bordeaux steps into Shotzi's Graveyard as whispers of a title fight between the two swirl. The women's division has been circling Shotzi's title, but this is not just about gold. This is about mind games, monsters, and the strange darkness surrounding the champion's world. Scarlett has her eyes on Shotzi's championship, but stepping into Shotzi's unpredictable graveyard means entering unfamiliar ground. Scarlett brings glamour, danger, and ambition. Shotzi brings chaos, a ballsy badass energy, and whatever may be lurking just out of sight. This could get weird fast.

Satoshi Kojima's Super Southern Summer Vacation

Satoshi Kojima visits MLW's new hometown, and the legend is making the most of it. Charleston has history, charm, and world-class food, so naturally, Kojima is taking a super vacation… complete with fried chicken and waffles. But this is still Kojima. Even when he is enjoying the Holy City, the fighting spirit is never far away. The bread-loving 2-time World Champ has already issued a challenge to current MLW World Heavyweight Champion Killer Kross, and with FantasticaMania fever burning hotter by the week, Kojima's vacation may turn into a collision course.

LaBron Kozone vs. SoFly Manny Lo

It's a Carolina homecoming for LaBron Kozone. MLW's new generation blue-chipper returns to familiar territory as he squares off against regional prospect SoFly Manny Lo. Kozone has been building momentum since signing with MLW as part of its new generation initiative, but every step forward brings a tougher test. Manny Lo knows the region, knows the moment, and knows what a win over Kozone could mean. This is a chance to spoil the homecoming and put himself on the MLW map. For Kozone, the mission is simple: show the Carolinas why MLW invested in him, keep stacking wins, and prove that the learning tree is already bearing fruit.

The Glasgow Boys Are On Top

Is MLW Nation ready for The Glasgow Boys On Top? Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang are here to bring a hard-hitting Scottish storm to Major League Wrestling. They don't arrive asking for respect. They arrive swinging heavy and daring anyone in the locker room to stand in their path. Together, they are not here to play tourists during FantasticaMania USA. They are here to take territory.

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