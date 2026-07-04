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MLW Fusion Preview: Who's Getting Crowned On The Fourth Of July?

On tonight's July 4th edition of MLW Fusion, the company will unleash a Bunkhouse Stampede match to finally anoint a Southern Crown Champion.

Article Summary MLW Fusion crowns the inaugural Southern Crown Champion tonight in a chaotic Bunkhouse Stampede with major stakes.

Karl Anderson faces Donovan Dijak as MLW tag title turmoil grows and Dijak battles pressure over his championship future.

LaBron Kozone makes his MLW debut against Alan Angels, giving the touted prospect an immediate test on Fusion.

Teddy Long returns to Atlanta as MLW also spotlights Killer Kross and his growing crossover presence beyond wrestling.

MLW Fusion is going to get as American as it can for the Fourth of July, as they're holding a Bunhouse Stampede match to anoint the first Southern Crown Championship. They've been teasing participants here and there over the past few weeks, but the reality is, we don't have a full roster of everyone who will be jumping into the fray for this one beyond the spoiled winner of the match. Wait, what do we mean by spoiled? The show was already pre-taped back on June 18, so thanks to the internet, we already know who won. But if you don't know, we're not spoiling it for you; you'll just have to watch. We have the rundown from the company, as Fusion will air tonight on YouTube starting at 6:05 pm ET, VEEPS at 9 pm ET, and on beIN Sports at 10 pm ET.

Nothing More American Than a Bunkhouse Stampede on MLW Fusion!

The inaugural MLW Southern Crown Championship will be decided in a Bunkhouse Stampede, bringing old-school Southern violence to the modern MLW battlefield. Boots, fists, denim, pride, and chaos. This is the kind of fight made for the Fourth of July. There are no clean roads to glory in a Bunkhouse Stampede. There is only survival. The Southern Crown represents more than a new title belt. It represents guts, tradition, southern pride, and the kind of grit that built professional wrestling across the South. Who leaves Atlanta as the inaugural champion? Who gets thrown into the history books? And who discovers that chasing the Crown comes with a price?

The tag team war spills into singles competition as "Machine Gun" Karl Anderson throws down with Donovan Dijak. Anderson and The Good Brothers have been locked in a bitter feud over the MLW World Tag Team Championship, and Dijak has more than one fight on his hands. The clock is ticking. With Bishop Dyer's hardball demands and subsequent league lockout creating chaos around the titles, Dijak must either declare a new tag team partner to preserve his reign… or risk the championships being vacated by the end of Fusion! Can Dijak stay focused on Machine Gun? Or will the pressure of his title situation crack open the door for Anderson to fire the next shot? This one has bad blood, big stakes, and the kind of impact that could shake the entire tag team division.

The next generation gets a major test as LaBron Kozone makes his MLW debut against Alan Angels. Kozone enters as a blue-chip prospect signed as part of MLW's new generation initiative, but potential only gets you to the door. Once the bell rings, he'll be in deep waters against Angels, a battle-tested competitor who knows how to ruin a debut and make a rising star pay for every mistake. Kozone has the tools. He has the hype. Now he has to prove he can swim when the pressure rises.

Teddy Long has returned home to Center Stage, raising plenty of questions. Why is Teddy back in Atlanta? Does he have a beef with someone? Does he have his eye on a new talent? Is he looking to put somebody in a match against… well, let's not give him any ideas. Whenever Teddy Long walks into the building, business has a way of picking up. The question is whether he is here for nostalgia, opportunity, revenge, or something only Teddy knows.

The MLW World Heavyweight Champion, Killer Kross, is crossing over from the ring to the big screen. Get a glimpse of the Blood King's growing cinematic conquests as MLW looks at Kross' blossoming career beyond the squared circle. Kross has always carried himself like a walking omen, but Hollywood may be discovering what MLW already knows: when Killer Kross enters the frame, danger follows. The Blood King's story is getting bigger.

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