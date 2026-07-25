Posted in: TV | Tagged: mlw, wrestling

MLW Fusion Preview: Yup, It's Another Championship Contract Signing

On tonight's MLW Fusion, we've got a contract signing with Satoshi Kojima and Killer Kross, and a table that will surely get broken.

Article Summary MLW Fusion centers on a heated contract signing as Killer Kross and Satoshi Kojima make their title match official.

ZAMAYA and Priscilla Kelly renew their rivalry in a grudge match that could turn ugly fast on MLW Fusion.

LaBron Kozone faces Andrew Everett, while Glasgow Boys On Top promise blunt words for the MLW locker room.

MLW also teases major Middleweight Championship news as CONTRA Unit adds Big Damo to its growing ranks.

Tonight on MLW Fusion, Satoshi Kojima has decided to make his mark on MLW by challenging for the Championship, currently held by Killer Kross. To get there, they'll need to do the most wrestling thing ever: sign a contract in the wrong at a table that we're sure won't be broken. The show has a few other matches on it, but for some reason, they're not hyping Matt Riddle vs. Josh Bishop. Which you might think is a bigger deal, but oh well. We have the rundown from the company: Fusion will air tonight on YouTube starting at 6:05 pm ET, VEEPS at 9 pm ET, and beIN Sports at 10 pm ET.

Killer Kross and Satoshi Kojima Sign Their Contract on MLW Fusion

The MLW World Heavyweight Champion, Killer Kross, and the legendary Satoshi Kojima make it official with a FantasticaMania contract signing. Kojima has brought honor, legacy, and fighting spirit into MLW's new hometown, but standing across from him is the Blood King, a champion who treats every challenger like a prophecy waiting to be crushed. A contract signing with Kross is never just paperwork. It is a warning. It is a mind game. It is the calm before someone gets hurt. Can Kojima stare down the champion and keep his composure? Or will Kross turn the signing into another message written in violence?

ZAMAYA vs. Priscilla Kelly

The bad blood continues as ZAMAYA and Priscilla Kelly collide in a grudge match. Their last battle left plenty unresolved, and neither woman is looking to let the other walk away with bragging rights. ZAMAYA has been building her empire in the vision of the wastelands, bringing dominance, attitude, and the force of a new generation from Parts Unknown. But Priscilla Kelly is not interested in being conquered. She is unpredictable and more than willing to drag ZAMAYA into a fight that gets ugly fast. This is not about momentum anymore. This is personal.

LaBron Kozone vs. Andrew Everett

LaBron Kozone continues his rise as he squares off against Andrew Everett. Kozone has entered MLW as a blue-chip piece of the league's new generation initiative, and every match is another chance to prove that the hype is real. But Andrew Everett presents a completely different challenge. Everett is explosive, experienced, and, as a self-described giant, a potentially imposing force to reckon with. Kozone has power, presence, and growing confidence. Everett has speed, creativity, and a giant complex. If Kozone wants to keep stacking wins, he will have to go through a giant competitor.

Glasgow Boys On Top Have Blunt Words

Glasgow Boys On Top are in the house, and they have something to say to the MLW locker room. Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang did not come to Charleston to make friends. They came to impose themselves. Together, GBOT are rugged, loud, and ready to make the rest of MLW understand one thing: they are not visitors. They are proper Scottish ruffians with a point to prove. The locker room has been warned.

Breaking News on the MLW World Middleweight Championship

Major developments are coming for the MLW World Middleweight Championship. After FantasticaMania USA brought MLW, CMLL, and NJPW athletes into the same championship orbit, the middleweight division has become one of the most unpredictable titles in the league. What does the breaking news mean for the title? Who benefits? The middleweight scene may be on the verge of another major shift.

CONTRA Gains a New Soldier

Bad news for MLW: CONTRA Unit has gained a new soldier. The black flag's crusade continues to expand, and every new addition makes the international cabal more dangerous. CONTRA does not recruit for numbers. It recruits for damage and terror. Enter Big Damo. With The Serpent slithering closer and CONTRA's campaign becoming more focused, MLW may be facing a darker, deeper version of the threat than ever before. Charleston may be hosting a Chucktown Throwdown, but CONTRA is turning every battlefield into part of its crusade.

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