Posted in: Sports, TV | Tagged: mlw, prime video

MLW, Prime Video Form New Viewing Partnership; "Fusion" Now Streaming

MLW has formed another media partnership to expand their viewing reach, this time scoring an interesting deal with Amazon's Prime Video.

Article Summary MLW has launched a new Prime Video partnership, adding MLW Fusion to Amazon’s platform without leaving Tubi or other services.

Fans can buy full seasons of MLW Fusion for $26.99 or individual episodes for $1.99 on Prime Video.

MLW Fusion will not stream live on Amazon, but purchased episodes can be watched or downloaded across supported devices.

MLW says the Prime Video deal expands its global reach, with Fusion still premiering free Thursdays at 8 PM ET on Tubi.

MLW announced a brand-new media partnership this week, confirming they're now working with Prime Video to release episodes of MLW Fusion. To be clear, the company isn't leaving any of the services they are already on; they're simply expanding in a new way for fans to watch their content, as Amazon can deliver the show to places their current platforms may not easily reach. The catch is they're not streaming live as other platforms do; instead, they're selling episodes, with full seasons for $26.99 or individual episodes for $1.99. Those episodes can then be streamed or downloaded through Prime Video, with viewing available on smart TVs, Fire TV, mobile devices, gaming consoles, and online. We have more info and a quote from the company about the new partnership below, as episodes of the show have officially been loaded to their website today.

MLW Fusion Can Now Be Found on Amazon Prime

The launch of MLW Fusion on Amazon Prime Video further expands MLW's distribution across leading streaming platforms, bringing the league's flagship series to a broader audience and strengthening its global media footprint. MLW Fusion premieres Thursdays at 8 PM ET, streaming free on Tubi, with replays available on YouTube, Veeps, and NJPW World.

Major League Wrestling is one of the fastest-growing professional wrestling organizations in the world, delivering premium live events, television programming, and original wrestling content to fans globally through its roster of world-class athletes, big title fights, and rivalries.

"MLW belongs on the biggest platforms, and Amazon Prime Video is another significant step in that direction," said MLW Founder and CEO Court Bauer. "We're making it easier for fans to discover and experience Fusion, follow the rivalries, and revisit the fights that get everyone talking. This gives our fans another way to watch and opens the door for a new audience to experience MLW."

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