Posted in: Amazon Studios, Anime, TV | Tagged: Mobile Suit Gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Coming to Prime Video on April 11th

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, a new Mobile Suit Gundam anime set in an alt timeline, hits Amazon's Prime Video on April 11th - here's a look!

Article Summary Explore an alt timeline where Char Aznable wins, changing the course of Gundam history.

New Gundam GQuuuuuuX series premieres on Prime Video April 11 with a unique story twist.

Get ready for epic battles with Amate Yuzuriha and her mysterious ally Shuuji.

Hideaki Anno and Studio Khara bring fresh talent and vision to the Gundam universe.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, the latest iteration in the giant mecha franchise that launched the entire Mobile Suit Gundam franchise and the "teenagers drafted into piloting giant robots to fight wars" genre in anime, is coming to Prime Video on April 8th. What makes this new series special? Well, how about Hideaki Anno as co-writer and Studio Khara co-producing with Gundam home company Sunrise with Kazuya Tsurumaki directing? How about character designs by Pokémon Journeys' Take and mechanical designs by Ikuto Yamashita?

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (no, we have no idea how to pronounce it either) is about Amate Yuzuriha, a high school girl who lives a peaceful life in a space colony floating in space who meets Nyaan, a war refugee girl, and gets caught up in the illegal mobile suit dueling competition 'Clan Battle.' Using the entry name 'MACHU, ' Amate pilots a GQuuuuuuX and throws herself into fierce battles every day. At the same time, an unidentified Mobile Suit, 'Gundam,' pursued by both the space army and the police, and its pilot, a boy named Shuuji, appears before her. And the world is about to enter a new era.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX takes place in an alternate timeline from the usual Universal Century continuity of the Gundam series. The feature-length opening episode, which recently opened theatrically, revealed that the opening took place during the original opener of the original Mobile Suit Gundam story, only with a difference – iconic series archvillain/antihero Char Aznable stole the prototype Gundam mecha and won the war for The Principality of Zeon and the Federation lost. That means angsty teen Amuro never became the pilot of the Gundam, and none of the original series happened. This is our first Mobile Suit Gundam Elseworlds, kids! That means the heroine of this new series grew up in peacetime under the more authoritarian rule of the Zeon, and the heroine ends up piloting a new generation Gundam not in a war but in… a Gundam Fight Club! Who wouldn't want to see that?

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX starts streaming on Prime Video on April 11th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!