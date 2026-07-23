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Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO Previewed During SDCC 2026

Bandai Namco Filmworks and Sunrise announced and previewed an all-new Gundam project at San Diego Comic-Con: Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO.

Article Summary Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO was announced at SDCC 2026 as a new TV anime from Kenji Kamiyama.

Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed the RG Project, a new Gundam universe spanning anime, games, and future films.

Set in a new timeline, Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO begins 100 years before the game Gundam Rogue Orbit.

The story follows humanity after the Apocalypse, with lunar-born Azumi Ray awakening in A.A. 45.

Bandai Namco Filmworks and Sunrise announced an all-new Mobile Suit Gundam project at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, as we got our first look at Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO. This is a new TV series being penned by Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex writer-director Kenji Kamiyama, which will come with a video game tie-in (as well as possibilities open for future full-length films). We have more details, images, and a quote from Kamiyama about the project from the official Gundam site (which posted the updates after they were revealed), as the project will be released sometime in 2027.

A New Gundam Project Revealed During SDCC 2026

The RG Project is a bold new vision for Gundam: a multimedia universe crafted by Kamiyama, in which entries share a narrative spanning generations within a single continuous world. The initiative brings together the anime Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO and the upcoming, high-mobility action game, Gundam Rogue Orbit, each depicting the shared universe from a different perspective.

Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO opens this new saga, set roughly 100 years before the events of Gundam Rogue Orbit, and tells the story of how this world came to be. Gundam Rogue Orbit picks up generations later in a future shaped by accumulated events depicted in the anime. The anime and game come together for an experience that invites Gundam fans to immerse themselves in this new world and make new choices of their own.

About Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO

The three revelations delivered by the Autonomous Interstellar Object from another galaxy ushered in an age of unprecedented prosperity, allowing humanity to expand across the entire solar system. Gravity Control. FTL Communication. Cognitive Materialization. Yet less than ten years after its discovery, the Object that had delivered these three revelations suddenly ran rampant, spawning an aggressive, self-proliferating ecosystem.

Humanity came to see this unknown ecosystem as the Apocalypse. For three months, humanity fought the Apocalypse to a standstill in orbit above Earth. Forced to abandon the planet, humanity marked that year as A.A. 1—the first year After Apocalypse. By A.A. 45, children born on the Moon and in space colonies have never known life without the Apocalypse. And on the lunar surface, a boy named Azumi Ray awakens…

"When I was approached with the idea of creating 'a Gundam set in an entirely new timeline, one that is neither the Universal Century nor the Common Era,' I found myself wrestling with all sorts of questions, said Kenji Kamiyama. "What would replace the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon? What would become of the Newtype concept? What about Minovsky particles? And where did war fit into all of this? The more I turned over the question of what fundamentally makes Gundam "Gundam," the further I drifted from the creative excitement that should have been driving the project. So I stepped back and reminded myself: I had been given the chance to create my own Gundam from the ground up for a series I've loved for years. What could be more exciting than that? Once I found my way back to that excitement, a fresh and unexpected Gundam began to take shape. That Gundam is Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO."

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