Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Mobland

MobLand Renewed for Season 3: Brosnan, Mirren & Hardy Set to Return

With Season 2 set for Sept. 18th, Paramount+ renewed MobLand for a third season. Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and Tom Hardy are returning.

Article Summary MobLand has been renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+ ahead of the crime drama’s Season 2 premiere on September 18.

Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and Tom Hardy are all set to return, locking in the series’ central power trio.

The Season 3 news shuts down recent MobLand rumors about behind-the-scenes issues involving Tom Hardy.

Season 2 will see the Harrigans’ criminal empire fracture further as rivals rise and Harry faces a deadly balancing act.

We've got good news for fans of Paramount+'s MobLand. With the second season of the Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and Tom Hardy-starring series set to premiere on September 18th, the streamer announced that Harry and the Harrigans will be back for a third season. That means we have Brosnan, Mirren, and Hardy returning for Season 3, putting to rest the rumblings from a few weeks ago that there were issues behind the scenes involving Hardy (rumblings that were pushed back on by others involved with the production, including Mirren).

Stemming from Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, the new season of Paramount+'s MobLand finds the Harrigans – Brosnan and Mirren's unscrupulous Conrad and Maeve Harrigan – struggling to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire. Meanwhile, Harry Da Souza (Hardy), their street-smart and formidable "fixer," must walk a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify.

As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy. Yeah, Harry's going to have to be extra careful there: on one hand, being the family "outsider" has its advantages; in this case, it could get him killed. Joining Hardy, Brosnan, and Mirren for the second season are Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Johnny Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer, and Toby Jones.

Paramount+'s MobLand is commissioned by the streaming service and produced in association with Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios. The series is executive produced by David C. Glasser, Guy Ritchie, Jez Butterworth, Tom Hardy, Ivan Atkinson, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Keith Cox.

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