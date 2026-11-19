Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Mobland

MobLand S02 Finale: Our S02E10: "The Queen is Dead" Late-Night Preview

Who will be left standing for Season 3? Expect answers during the second season finale of Paramount+'s MobLand, S02E10: "The Queen is Dead."

Article Summary MobLand Season 2 finale, S02E10 "The Queen is Dead," hits tonight on Paramount+ with the Harrigans under siege.

MobLand's finale synopsis promises coordinated raids, Harry's savage deal, Maeve escalating, and Frankie gambling big.

MobLand is already renewed for Season 3, but the finale has all the warning signs that not everyone survives the night.

Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren lead MobLand as family fractures and rival threats push Harry to the edge.

The good news? We know that Paramount+'s MobLand will be back for a third season. The bad news? We have a feeling that quite a few familiar faces won't be making that journey by the time the smoke settles on tonight's Season 2 finale of the Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and Tom Hardy-starring series. To say that Harry (Hardy), Conrad (Brosnan), Maeve (Mirren), and the rest of the fam are in some dire straits would be an understatement – and we're not even talking about the threats that are literally and metaphorically coming from inside the house. And with a title like "The Queen is Dead," we can't help but have some really bad vibes heading into tonight's late-night episode drop. With that in mind, here's a look at what's still to come:

MobLand Season 2 Finale: S02E10: "The Queen is Dead" Preview

MobLand S02E10: "The Queen is Dead" – Coordinated raids set the Harrigans' empire on fire. With Conrad's blessing, Harry cuts a savage deal. Meanwhile, Maeve turns the voltage up as Frankie takes a massive gamble and Eddie bottles it again. Directed by Lawrence Gough, and written by Jez Butterworth and Esther Watson.

Stemming from Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, the new season of Paramount+'s MobLand finds the Harrigans – Brosnan and Mirren's unscrupulous Conrad and Maeve Harrigan – struggling to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire. Meanwhile, Harry Da Souza (Hardy), their street-smart and formidable "fixer," must walk a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify.

As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy. Yeah, Harry's going to have to be extra careful there: on one hand, being the family "outsider" has its advantages; in this case, it could get him killed. Joining Hardy, Brosnan, and Mirren for the second season are Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Johnny Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer, and Toby Jones.

Paramount+'s MobLand is commissioned by the streaming service and produced in association with Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios. The series is executive produced by David C. Glasser, Guy Ritchie, Jez Butterworth, Tom Hardy, Ivan Atkinson, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Keith Cox.

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