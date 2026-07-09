Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Mobland

MobLand Season 2 Teaser: Brosnan, Mirren & Hardy Return in September

Returning on September 18th, here's an official teaser for Paramount+'s Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and Tom Hardy-starring MobLand Season 2.

Article Summary MobLand Season 2 premieres globally on Paramount+ on September 18, with a new official teaser now online.

Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and Tom Hardy return as the Harrigans face another brutal season of mob war.

The new season centers on a fractured crime empire as rising rivals pressure the Harrigans from all sides.

Tom Hardy’s Harry da Souza walks a deadly tightrope as family tensions erupt and loyalties begin to snap.

Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren's unscrupulous Conrad and Maeve Harrigan are back – and yes, Tom Hardy's loyal fixer, Harry da Souza, is with them – for another season of uncivil war. Earlier today, Paramount+ released an official teaser, overview, and image gallery for MobLand Season 2, premiering globally on the streaming service on Friday, September 18th. Stemming from Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, the new season of the Paramount+ Original series finds the Harrigans struggling to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire – and Harry Da Souza, their street-smart and formidable "fixer," must walk a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify. As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy. Yeah, Harry's going to have to be extra careful there: on one hand, being the family "outsider" has its advantages; in this case, it could get him killed.

Joining Hardy, Brosnan, and Mirren for the second season are Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Johnny Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer, and Toby Jones. Here's a look at the Season 2 image gallery that was released alongside the teaser:

Paramount+'s MobLand is commissioned by the streaming service and produced in association with Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios. The series is executive produced by David C. Glasser, Guy Ritchie, Jez Butterworth, Tom Hardy, Ivan Atkinson, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Keith Cox.

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