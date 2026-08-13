Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Mobland

MobLand Season 2 Trailer: Can Harry Get The Harrigans Ready for War?

Returning on Sept. 18th, here's the official Season 2 trailer for Paramount+'s Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and Tom Hardy-starring MobLand.

Article Summary MobLand Season 2 gets an official trailer ahead of its Paramount+ return on September 18, teasing a brutal war.

Conrad and Maeve Harrigan struggle to project unity as dangerous new rivals close in on their fractured empire.

Harry Da Souza faces his most perilous balancing act yet as family tensions rise and violence engulfs every side.

With loyalties breaking and power up for grabs, MobLand Season 2 promises no safety, mercy, or easy exits.

Stemming from Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, the new season of Paramount+'s MobLand finds the Harrigans – Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren's unscrupulous Conrad and Maeve Harrigan – struggling to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire. Meanwhile, Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy), their street-smart and formidable "fixer," must walk a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify. As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy. Yeah, Harry's going to have to be extra careful there: on one hand, being the family "outsider" has its advantages; in this case, it could get him killed. With the series set to make its return on September 18th, we've got a look at the official Season 2 trailer waiting for you above (and the key art and more waiting for you below):

Joining Hardy, Brosnan, and Mirren for the second season are Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Johnny Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer, and Toby Jones. Here's a look at the image gallery that was previously released:

Paramount+'s MobLand is commissioned by the streaming service and produced in association with Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios. The series is executive produced by David C. Glasser, Guy Ritchie, Jez Butterworth, Tom Hardy, Ivan Atkinson, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Keith Cox.

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