Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Shares Season 2 Look From Skull Island

As production rolls on, Apple TV+'s Kurt Russell & Wyatt Russell-starring Monarch: Legacy of Monsters shared a Season 2 look at Skull Island.

Earlier this year, we learned from series co-creator Chris Black that there was a very good chance that viewers could expect Kong to have a more prominent role when the second season of Apple TV+ & Legendary Entertainment's Kurt Russell & Wyatt Russell-starring Monarch: Legacy of Monsters gets underway. Last month, the word came down that the already impressive cast would be getting a major addition in Amber Midthunder (Prey), who was tapped for the recurring role of Isabel – an intelligent and powerful businesswoman. Now, Apple TV+ has shared a look at how things are going over on Skull Island as a friendly reminder that production on the second season continues rolling on.

And here's the social media post that went out earlier today, offering us a look at how things holding up over on Skull Island:

Greetings from Skull Island. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 is in production. pic.twitter.com/1o3E5DwsPE — Apple TV (@AppleTV) November 18, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"We want to continue to tell the story of the Randa family and Cate and Kentaro and their father, Hiroshi, and now their grandmother, Keiko, but there also is a hunger for more spectacle, for more monsters. You know, how do we make it bigger and better?" Black explained during an interview with Gold Derby from May of this year, touching upon the show's ability to balance personal moments with epic action. "We reveal Kong at the end of the first season so there's going to be an expectation that you're going to see more of Kong that we want to deliver on."

Here's a look back at the official trailer and overview for the first season of Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

The upcoming season of Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is executive produced by Chris Black, Matt Fraction, Joby Harold, and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, Matt Shakman, Andrew Colville, and Jen Roskind. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights to Legendary for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as part of their long-term relationship with the film franchise. With the next chapters on the way soon, you can catch up on the first season – now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

