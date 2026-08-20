Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Lizzie Borden, monster

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story Gets Haunting New Official Trailer

Arriving September 17th, here's the official trailer for Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's Ella Beatty-starring Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story.

Article Summary Netflix drops the haunting official trailer for Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story ahead of its September 17 premiere.

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster returns with a new chapter centered on the infamous Lizzie Borden case.

The trailer teases a dark tale of repression, revenge, and legend as Lizzie Borden reshapes the image of a killer.

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story promises the anthology’s wildest installment yet, driven by sex, power, and murder.

With less than a month to go until Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's (American Horror Story: 13) anthology series, Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, hits on September 17th, Netflix is offering viewers an extended look at the Ella Beatty-starring series. In addition to the official trailer (above), we've updated the season's image gallery with a new set of previews released alongside the trailer.

When the repressed daughter of a wealthy New England family and her rebellious maid find themselves trapped in a house built on humiliation and cruelty, they escape into a fantasy of sex, power, and revenge. The gruesome unsolved murders that follow don't just shock the world – they give birth to an icon who refuses to live imprisoned in a cage, choosing instead to forge her own legend: shocking, monstrous, and gloriously free. Murphy and Brennan's groundbreaking anthology series returns with its fourth and wildest installment yet. Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story tells the story of how one young woman changed what the world believed a killer could be. All it took was an axe.

The season stars Ella Beatty (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You) as Lizzie Borden; Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread, Monster: The Ed Gein Story) as Bridget Sullivan, the Bordens' live-in maid; Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Sons of Anarchy) as Andrew Borden, Lizzie's father; Rebecca Hall (Christine, Passing) as Abby Borden, Lizzie's stepmother; Billie Lourd (American Horror Story, The Last Showgirl) as Emma, Lizzie's older sister; Jessica Barden (The End of the F***ing World, Dune: Prophecy) as Nance O'Neil, an actor friend of Lizzie's.

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