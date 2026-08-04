Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: monster, Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story Set for September; Images Released

Set for September 17th, Netflix released first-look images for Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, starring Ella Beatty and Charlie Hunnam.

Article Summary Netflix sets Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story for a September 17 premiere as Ryan Murphy’s anthology returns.

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story marks the fourth season of Murphy and Ian Brennan’s hit true-crime series.

The new season centers on Lizzie Borden while expanding into the stories of other notorious female killers.

Sarah Paulson is reportedly lined up to play Aileen Wuornos, signaling a broader and darker season ahead.

Let's face it. The rest of 2026 is pretty owned by Ryan Murphy at this point. American Horror Story: 13 kicks off next month, with The Shards debuting this week. But just in case that wasn't enough, Netflix announced that the fourth season of Murphy and Ian Brennan's (American Horror Story) anthology series, Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, will hit the streaming service on September 17th. Though Borden will be the focus, Murphy has previously shared that the season will also spotlight the history of other female killers – for example, Sarah Paulson is reportedly set to play serial killer Aileen Wuornos, who was sentenced to death for six of the murders that she was charged with and executed in 2002. Now, here's a look at the offical key art and first-look images that were released:

When the repressed daughter of a wealthy New England family and her rebellious maid find themselves trapped in a house built on humiliation and cruelty, they escape into a fantasy of sex, power, and revenge. The gruesome unsolved murders that follow don't just shock the world – they give birth to an icon who refuses to live imprisoned in a cage, choosing instead to forge her own legend: shocking, monstrous, and gloriously free. Murphy and Brennan's groundbreaking anthology series returns with its fourth and wildest installment yet. Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story tells the story of how one young woman changed what the world believed a killer could be. All it took was an axe.

The season stars Ella Beatty (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You) as Lizzie Borden; Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread, Monster: The Ed Gein Story) as Bridget Sullivan, the Bordens' live-in maid; Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Sons of Anarchy) as Andrew Borden, Lizzie's father; Rebecca Hall (Christine, Passing) as Abby Borden, Lizzie's stepmother; Billie Lourd (American Horror Story, The Last Showgirl) as Emma, Lizzie's older sister; Jessica Barden (The End of the F***ing World, Dune: Prophecy) as Nance O'Neil, an actor friend of Lizzie's.

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