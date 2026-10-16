Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: montez ford, wrestling, WWE Raw

Montez Ford, WWE Sued Over Alleged Unwanted Contact

Report: A Cook County Sheriff's officer has filed a lawsuit against Montez Ford and the WWE over an alleged incident during WWE Raw.

Article Summary A Cook County Sheriff's officer has reportedly filed a civil lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Cook County against World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Montez Ford, and Event Services, LLC.

The complaint alleges that Ford, identified under his legal name Kenneth Crawford, performed a "sexualized 'lap dance'" on the officer during The Street Profits' entrance at the July 6, 2026 Monday Night Raw in Rosemont, Illinois.

The reported 14 counts include assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and claims under the Illinois Gender Violence Act and the Illinois Right of Publicity Act.

The officer seeks unspecified monetary and punitive damages, and a case-management hearing is reportedly set for December 10, 2026; the allegations remain unproven, and no defendant response has been reported.

A Cook County Sheriff's officer has reportedly filed a civil lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), performer Montez Ford, and a company subsidiary. The suit stems from an interaction at the July 6, 2026 episode of Monday Night Raw at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The complaint was reportedly filed Wednesday, October 14, 2026, in the Circuit Court of Cook County, according to POST Wrestling's report on the complaint.

Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling reports that the officer, who was working security at the event, named three defendants: WWE, Ford, and Event Services, LLC, which POST Wrestling identifies as a WWE subsidiary. Ford is identified in the complaint under his legal name, Kenneth Crawford. FOX 32 Chicago, which reports that its coverage drew on Cook County court documents and information from the plaintiff's law firm, reports that the officer has roughly 24 years of law-enforcement experience.

The alleged incident took place during the entrance of The Street Profits at the live Netflix broadcast of Raw. The officer alleges that a WWE employee directed him to his ringside position, that he was never told he would be part of the performance, and that he did not consent to the contact he describes.

POST Wrestling quotes the complaint as alleging:

"Defendant Crawford then began performing a sexually provocative dance immediately in front of and over Plaintiff, repeatedly thrusting and gyrating his hips and pelvis towards Plaintiff, performing a sexualized 'lap dance.'"

POST Wrestling's account of the filing adds that Ford allegedly "moved his body increasingly closer to" and that his "left inner thigh repeatedly rubbed against Plaintiff's leg." These passages represent the plaintiff's version of events as presented in the court filing. Neither outlet reports a response from the defendants disputing or confirming the reports, and the incident no longer appears in the version of the show streaming on Netflix at this time, nor can it be found in the company's social media posts from the event.

The complaint reportedly contains 14 counts. POST Wrestling lists assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress among them, along with claims under the Illinois Gender Violence Act and the Illinois Right of Publicity Act. The publicity claim relates to the footage itself. FOX 32 Chicago reports that the complaint alleges WWE shared video of the interaction on TikTok and Instagram, and that Ford also shared footage on his own social media. POST Wrestling reports that the officer alleges the clip's circulation led to public ridicule and emotional distress.

As for remedies, POST Wrestling reports that the officer seeks unspecified monetary damages, punitive damages, and court costs. He also seeks an order barring further use of his identity. A case-management hearing is reportedly set for December 10, 2026.

FOX 32 Chicago quotes Lucas's attorney, Whitney Barr, as saying, "[The Plaintiff] was there to do his job, not to be made a part of WWE's entertainment." Barr also stated, per the same outlet, that "Entertainment is not a defense to unwanted sexual contact."

As the matter proceeds toward its scheduled December 10 case-management hearing, any formal answer from the defendants or any change to the docket would clarify the competing positions. Until then, the lawsuit stands as a set of unproven allegations awaiting a response in court. According to CageMatch, the Street Profits have not wrestled since their match on the evening of the complaint, in which they lost the WWE World Tag Team Championship to The Vision.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!