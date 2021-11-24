Morbid: A True Crime Podcast Announces Cinema Macabre Digital Events

Listen up weirdos, the ladies of Morbid: A True Crime Podcast, Alaina Urquhart and Ash Kelley, are bringing listeners an evening of crime, horror, history, and more. The podcast duo is taking part in an interactive digital experience for fans with Morbid Cinema Macabre, filmed from Queset House in Easton, MA, presenting three cinema-themed podcast experiences with the premium social live media platform Moment House over the next few months.

Morbid: A True Crime Podcast is an American true crime anthology podcast hosted by Alaina Urquhart and Ash Kelley. The duo was inspired to create this podcast to share their love and knowledge of serial killers, true crime, paranormal, and all-around spooky. They refer to their listeners as "weirdos" and open each episode with "Hey Weirdos." Each episode usually covers a different case, though bigger cases could be two, three, or even four parts. Episodes are known for being well researched and told with humor, sarcasm, and swearing (though never at the victim's expense).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Morbid Cinema Macabre Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCuHRtU9RKU&t=2s)

The digital experience will be happening on December 18th at 8 PM EST, with the ability for viewers who purchase tickets to replay the event for 72 hours afterward. Morbid Cinema Macabre includes an option for virtual meet-and-greets as an additional experience that fans can purchase. According to the Ames Free Library, whose board purchased the home for expanded use, the location has a unique history: "The romantic history of Queset House centers around the years Winthrop Ames, a notable Broadway producer, lived there in the 1930s and hosted his New York theater friends. Visitors included such luminaries as Katherine Cornell, George Arliss, and Leslie Howard; the latter is most remembered as Ashley Wilkes in the movie Gone with the Wind." A beautiful building from the photos alone, the Queset House will be the center of Ash & Alaina's Morbid Cinema Macabre. Their podcast, Morbid: A True Crime Podcast, is available on multiple platforms to stream, from Spotify to Apple Podcasts. Let us know in the comments if you plan to attend this macabre and ghostly virtual experience!