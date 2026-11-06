Posted in: Dropout, TV, YouTube | Tagged: MP3

MP3: Dropout Releases Opening Minute & Some Music Video Magic

To help promote the premiere of its new show MP3, Dropout released the opening minute, along with some music video magic.

Article Summary Dropout released the first minute of MP3 on YouTube, giving fans a quick preview of the new comedy music series.

Dropout also shared the MP3 music video for “Beverage Girlie” by QW3NCH, a catchy throwback-style pop parody.

MP3 channels the MTV TRL era with absurd comedy, original songs, and a video countdown show format on Dropout.

The new Dropout series MP3 officially debuted this week, with new episodes rolling out bi-weekly on the platform.

Ahead of the release of their latest comedy series, MP3, the folks at Dropout decided to give viewers a free taste of the show on YouTube. First off, they released a one-minute short, which you can check out above, giving you a free look at the first minute of the show as a teaser to get you to subscribe to their service (just in case you didn't have a subscription). If that isn't enough, they also added one of the music videos created specifically for the series, so we can listen to the song "Beverage Girlie" by QW3NCH (Lily Du, Anna Garcia, and Jessica McKenna). Honestly, it's kind of a bop, and feels like the kind of pop video we'd see back in the TRL era of MTV. Enjoy both of the videos as the show officially debuted on the comedy subscription service this week.

MP3: Go Back To The Video Countdown Days

Hosted by Dane Cartel (played by Jeremy Culhane), Dr. Muse-Tina (played by Skye Townsend), and Chia (played by Aparna Nancherla), the series follows the hosts as they interview wild guests, get into spats with producer Thomas Cartel (played by Paul F. Tompkins), and introduce new music videos performed by Dropout comedians such as Lou Wilson, Lily Du, Katie Marovitch, and more. Each episode features three new absurd music videos, all written and musically composed by Zach Reino and Jess McKenna. MP3 will premiere on Wednesday, November 4th, with 3 episodes releasing bi-weekly on Dropout.

Since its launch in 2018, Dropout (formerly CollegeHumor) has quickly become one of the most popular subscription comedy platforms. Dropout presents independent, ad-free, uncensored comedy, producing and hosting several original series, such as Game Changer, Dimension 20, Make Some Noise, Um, Actually…, and many more. The Dropout app is available on Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, plus iOS and Android mobile devices.

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