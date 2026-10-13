Posted in: Dropout, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: dropout, MP3

MP3: Dropout Taps Culhane, Townsend for Mock Music Video Countdown

Dropout announced its first original scripted live-action series in seven years: the satirical music video countdown show MP3.

Article Summary Dropout debuts MP3, its first original scripted live-action series in seven years, premiering November 4th.

MP3 spoofs classic music video countdown shows with absurd interviews, backstage chaos, and original songs.

Zach Reino and Jess McKenna write and compose nine original music videos performed by Dropout comedians.

The three-episode Dropout series releases bi-weekly, blending satire, sketch comedy, and music video nostalgia.

Dropout revealed a brand-new original series coming to the platform next month as we're going back to the music video era with MP3. This is the platform's first original scripted live-action series they've created in seven years, as they have created a show that feels like a parody of MTV's Total Recall Live and the BBC's Top of the Pops, with a cavalcade of Dropout's frequent talent starring in music videos with original music from Zach Reino and Jess McKenna, featuring Jeremy Culhane, Skye Townsend, Aparna Nancherla, and Paul F. Tompkins.

The show is only going to be three episodes long, but considering all the work they're doing to make original music videos on top of a fake music-video countdown show, I think we can give them a pass on the production. We have more details and images below, along with the trailer above, since the show debuts on November 4th.

MP3 Comedically Brings Back The Music Video Countdown Era

Hosted by Dane Cartel (played by Jeremy Culhane), Dr. Muse-Tina (played by Skye Townsend), and Chia (played by Aparna Nancherla), the series follows the hosts as they interview wild guests, get into spats with producer Thomas Cartel (played by Paul F. Tompkins), and introduce new music videos performed by Dropout comedians such as Lou Wilson, Lily Du, Katie Marovitch, and more. Each episode features three new absurd music videos, all written and musically composed by Zach Reino and Jess McKenna. MP3 will premiere on Wednesday, November 4th, with 3 episodes releasing bi-weekly on Dropout.

Since its launch in 2018, Dropout (formerly CollegeHumor) has quickly become one of the most popular subscription comedy platforms. Dropout presents independent, ad-free, uncensored comedy, producing and hosting several original series, such as Game Changer, Dimension 20, Make Some Noise, Um, Actually…, and many more. The Dropout app is available on Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, plus iOS and Android mobile devices.

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