Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, Mr. Terrific

Mr. Terrific In Development? Allan Heinberg Writing The Pilot? Maybe

If THR's correct, DC Studios is in "active development" on a Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) series, with Allan Heinberg writing the pilot.

Article Summary THR says a Mr. Terrific series is in active development at DC Studios, with Edi Gathegi tied to the spotlight role.

Allan Heinberg is reportedly writing the Mr. Terrific pilot, signaling real momentum for the DCU spinoff.

The report could hide a major Mr. Terrific reveal, but THR also repeated a DC rumor James Gunn already debunked.

James Gunn also teased two major DC characters will appear in the DCU soon, fueling wider Mr. Terrific speculation.

Even as DC Studios' co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Saran continue rolling out the first stage of their announced new DCU, we may have just gotten a confirmation that a series spotlighting Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific might just be in development, with Allan Heinberg writing the pilot. The Hollywood Reporter reported on what sources said led to DC Studios' Supergirl failing at the box office. Near the end of the piece, DC Studios' upcoming slate was touched on – including this interesting gem: "There is also a series focused on Mr. Terrific, played by Superman breakout Edi Gathegi, that is in active development with Allan Heinberg (The Sandman) writing the pilot." Could this be a new series announcement buried in the middle of THR's reporting, or should we take it with a question mark? The same piece also refers to the upcoming Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo)-spotlighting series as "DC Crime," a rumor that Gunn previously debunked.

James Gunn: 2 Big DC Characters Will Appear in DCU "In Not Too Long"

Back in May, Gunn was hit with a lineup of DC characters and asked if they would be appearing in the DCU: General Zod, Doomsday, Doctor Fate, Black Adam, Ultraman & the Crime Syndicate, and Darkseid. Well, it seems like the wait to see two of them won't be as long as some fans might think.

"Two of them in not too long…" was Gunn's response, which did an excellent job of dumping a whole lot of gasoline on our raging dumpster fires of random speculation. I mean, Supergirl, Lanterns, and Man of Tomorrow alone open up a world of possibilities – and let's not forget that Creature Commandos would be a great way to introduce some of those folks to the DCU. Of course, that "Jimmy Olsen" series would be a great way to roll out some of those folks.

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