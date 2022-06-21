Ms. Marvel S01E03 Preview Clip: Kamala Celebrates Wedding Season

This Wednesday brings the third episode of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel (directed by Meera Menon, with a teleplay by Freddy Syborn and A. C. Bradley & Matthew Chauncey, and with a story by Syborn), and not a moment too soon. The previous episode left Kamala (Vellani) on the run from DODC Agent Deever (Alysia Reiner) & her team. Thankfully, Rish Shah's Kamran was there to make the save- in more ways than one. But even with all of the seriousness around her, that doesn't mean Kamala can't find some time to celebrate a couple's wedding with an amazing reception dance sequence- as you're about to see in the following preview clip.

With the third chapter set to hit streaming screens tomorrow, here's that incredibly fun preview for Disney+'s Ms. Marvel that gives you everything you need to know to understand why the show is unlike anything the MCU's had on yet:

And here's a look back at the best moments from the red carpet launch event for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Ms. Marvel:

Created by editors Sana Amanat & Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and first introduced in the comics in 2013, Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. Now here's a look back at Vellani revealing what the path to being a "superhero" has been like, along with the cast & crew explaining why Vellani is perfect as Kamala Khan:

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight (Red Dagger), Saagar Shaikh (Aamir), Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan), Matt Lintz (Bruno), Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Anjali Bhimani, and Laurel Marsden. Bollywood writer, director, producer & star Farhan Akhtar (Jee Le Zaraa) is also set to make a guest appearance in an undisclosed role. Directors on board include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans)- with the first two episodes currently streaming.