Posted in: Audio Dramas, Avengers, Disney+, Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: avengers: doomsday

Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Co-Hosting Official MCU Recap Podcast

Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) will co-host the Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast with Frank Alvarez, recapping the MCU's 18 years.

While Iman Vellani might not be getting her third adventure officially just yet with the lack of Ms. Marvel season two, no follow-up to The Marvels (2023), or even an appearance in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, the star will at least be hosting Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast with Frank Alvarez that will take fans through 18 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its debut in 2008's Iron Man where quite literally see its star Robert Downey Jr live long enough to see himself be the villain going from playing the heroic Tony Stark/Iron Man to Victor Von Doom/Dr. Doom in the upcoming Russo's film.

Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday: Hosts Iman Vellani and Frank Alvarez Will Recap 18 Years of MCU History Leading Up to Upcoming Film

Over the course of five episodes, Alvarez and Vellani will look back at a key film from the MCU, recapping all the fan-favorite moments and discussing each film's cultural legacy. The first episode will launch on August 27, with new episodes airing weekly. The fifth episode, discussing Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, will release on September 24, coinciding with the September 25 re-release of Avengers: Endgame Encore in theaters. The Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast will be available on Disney+ and YouTube, while the audio version will be available on all podcasting platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

In the MCU's 18 years, there have been six phases consisting of 38 released films, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day being the most recent release. The five new projects slated for release include Avengers: Doomsday, set for a December 18th, 2026, release, and Avengers: Secret Wars, set for a December 17th, 2027, release, with the Russos directing both to wrap Phase Six. Phase Seven will see the reboots of X-Men and Ghost Rider, as well as Black Panther III. There are 17 MCU TV shows across live-action and animation, with the only current active ones being the live-action VisionQuest and upcoming season three of Daredevil: Born Again, and the animated Marvel Zombies and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. There have been three MCU specials: Werewolf by Night, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, both in 2022, and The Punisher: One Last Kill in 2026. For more on The Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast, you can check out the sneak peek below.

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