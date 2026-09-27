Posted in: CBS, MTV, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Nirvana, vmas

MTV VMAs: Nirvana's Dave Grohl & Krist Novoselic Remember Kurt Cobain

Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic remembered Kurt Cobain while accepting Nirvana's 2026 MTV VMAs' Video Vanguard Award on Sunday night.

Article Summary Nirvana accepted the 2026 MTV VMAs Video Vanguard Award as Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear took the stage.

Krist Novoselic honored Kurt Cobain at the VMAs, praising his authenticity and lasting impact on music and culture.

Dave Grohl said Kurt Cobain is still deeply missed, sharing an emotional VMAs moment while thanking fans for the band’s legacy.

Chuck D introduced Nirvana’s VMAs tribute as the band’s Video Vanguard Award win became one of the night’s standout moments.

Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear took to the main stage during tonight's 2026 MTV VMAs to accept this year's Video Vanguard Award. With a heartfelt and empowering introduction from Public Enemy's Chuck D, Novoselic focused on the impact that Kurt Cobain, "one of the greatest artists of all time," had – and continues to have – on the music industry. "Kurt was one of one," said Novoselic. "None of us could imagine that our band, our sound, and our aesthetic would mean so much to so many people. But ultimately, the music had a life of its own. It charted its own course. Nirvana continues to resonate so deeply because people are still hungry for authenticity, for something real, something uncompromising, something that tells people it's just okay to 'come as you are.' Kurt would love that legacy." Grohl added, "I'm not the most vocal person in the world. But it'd be silly to say that it doesn't feel like there's something missing, and I think about Kurt every day. I'd like to thank everybody for paying attention to our band." Here's an image gallery from the event, with Grohl and Novoselic's comments in the video above.

And here's a look back at the trio during the "blue" carpet, ahead of tonight's big event:

And here's a look at Grohl, Novoselic, and Smear on the "blue" carpet ahead of tonight's 2026 MTV VMAs:

Nirvana has arrived to the #VMAs carpet. I REPEAT, NIRVANA HAS ARRIVED TO THE CARPET 🎸🖤🤘 pic.twitter.com/AlzTebQ2UV — MTV (@MTV) September 27, 2026

Nirvana arrives at the #VMAs, where they are set to receive the Video Vanguard Award pic.twitter.com/7c7P8prKvS — Variety (@Variety) September 27, 2026

The 2026 MTV VMAs are produced by Gunpowder & Sky. Van Toffler serves as producer. Jesse Ignjatovic of Den of Thieves, Barb Bialkowski and Bruce Gillmer serve as executive producers alongside Barry Barclay and Floris Bauer. Melanie Block serves as co-executive producer and Gary Lanvy as co-producer. Snoop Dogg is executive producer alongside producers Sara Ramaker and Jasmin Ratansi. Jen Proctor is the executive talent producer.

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