Posted in: CBS, MTV, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: taylor swift, vmas

MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift Accepts Artist Director Honor (IMAGES, VIDEO)

Taylor Swift accepted the 2026 MTV VMAs' Artist Director Honor before debuting the official music video for "Patient Zero." Here's a look!

Singer/songwriter Taylor Swift had a big night during the 2026 MTV VMAs. First up, she received the inaugural Artist Director Honor, which recognizes groundbreaking music artists whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling. The new MTV VMAs honor seeks to celebrate sustained, influential bodies of work by artists who have pushed creative boundaries and developed a clear directorial voice. In addition, Swift debuted the official music video for "Patient Zero," one of the new songs from The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore. The music video was directed by Swift and stars Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson, with cinematography by Academy Award winner Emmanuel Lubezki (The Revenant, Birdman, Gravity).

"First of all, I want to say thank you to MTV for giving this platform to music videos so long ago. I got to start making music videos and being a part of music videos 20 years ago, and since then, I've gotten to be a part of making 60 music videos — roughly 60. Eighteen of those, I wrote and directed, and I really love writing and directing music videos. I've gotta tell you, though, that the main reason why I love writing and directing music videos so much is because you, the fans, make it so much fun," Swift shared, after being introduced by Johnson during the VMAs. "It's so rewarding because you actually care about what we're making. So, you know, I wanna say thank you to everyone who ever worked on a music video that I got to be a part of. I learned something from every single person that ever worked alongside me on these projects. Mainly, I want to say thank you to the fans… and rather than say anything else, I think rather than than keep talking, I would love to, if it's OK with you, show you my latest music video, starring my friend Dakota Johnson and Colin Ferrell. Cinematography by Chivo [Lubezki]."

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