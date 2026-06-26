Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: my adventures with superman

My Adventures with Superman: Adult Swim Head on Season 4, DC Studios

Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen on the chances of My Adventures with Superman Season 4 and DC Studios factoring into the decision.

Article Summary Adult Swim boss Michael Ouweleen says My Adventures with Superman Season 4 is undecided, despite Season 3 performing well.

Ouweleen notes DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran will help determine the future of My Adventures with Superman.

The Adult Swim president says the animated Superman series found the right home with Adult Swim and Toonami audiences.

Season 3 of My Adventures with Superman is getting a strong response, with streaming boosts and positive fan reactions so far.

As far as the Annecy International Animation Film Festival goes, there was a whole lot to love when it came to news, previews, announcements, and behind-the-scenes looks. But not all of the news was made during the panels and presentations. For example, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim & Boomerang President Michael Ouweleen offered some insights into what the future may hold for Showrunners Jake Wyatt & Brendan Clogher's Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmael Sahid, and Kiana Madeira-starring My Adventures with Superman. With the third season premiering earlier this month, how are things looking for a fourth season?

"We don't know yet. Season 3 is doing great. This started before Peter [Safran] and James [Gunn] came in, so we need to hear from them about it. It cohered with what they were doing. It was already in the works, and they looked at it, and they were like, 'This is fine. Keep going.' But we're letting them kind of drive DC. It's their job now, right? So, we'll see," Ouweleen shared during an interview with Collider at the international animation festival.

He continued, "The series creator did great. It's doing well. Whenever it premieres on streaming, it pops a little bit. It's doing great, and people are really happy with it. I see good things about it. I'm glad we found a home for it. How we saw our role in that, because that was during a time of flux, we jumped in and said, 'Let us put this in front of an Adult Swim, Toonami audience. We think that's the best home for it.' So, mission accomplished on that one."

My Adventures with Superman S03E03: "All's Fair in Love and W.O.R.M.S."

My Adventures with Superman S03E03: "All's Fair in Love and W.O.R.M.S." – Jimmy is changed by a big date; Kara gets on the apps; Lois sings the blues; Superman destroys Clark's Saturday. Directed by Jen Bennett, Diana Huh, and Christina Manrique.

Tune into Toonami on Saturday, June 27th at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of My Adventures with Superman Season 3, "All's Fair in Love and W.O.R.M.S."! pic.twitter.com/vNktkK7Qk2 — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 21, 2026

In Season 3, Clark has truly become Superman and made peace with his Kryptonian origins – he's ready to settle down! But Lois, who has finally become the Planet's star reporter, is NOT. Jimmy has evolved from freelance photographer to celebrity journalist—but he's still intimidated by the romantic attentions of the newly arrived Kara Zor‑El (Kiana Madeira), who's trying to find her place on Earth. In our latest action, comedy, and romance-packed season, this found family will have to confront powerful new enemies that challenge Superman, threaten their future, and test the bonds holding them together. Can our heroes save their tomorrow–before it destroys today?

Wyatt and Clogher are co-executive producers and showrunners for My Adventures with Superman. The series is also executive produced by James Gunn, Peter Safran, and Sam Register, with Kimberly S. Moreau serving as producer

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