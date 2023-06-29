Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, lois lane, my adventures with superman, preview, superman, trailer

My Adventures with Superman Clip: Clark's Origin Story Journey Begins

Set for a two-episode premiere on Adult Swim on July 6th, here's a sneak preview for the animated series My Adventures with Superman.

In one week, Adult Swim will be introducing viewers to the world of the Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) & Ishmael Sahid (Cousins for Life)-voiced My Adventures with Superman with a double episode debut. Originally announced with a two-season order back during its HBO Max/Max days, the animated series follows the action-packed, comedic, and romantic adventures of Superman (Quaid) and Lois Lane (Lee) during their early years together (with Sahid as Jimmy Olsen). After getting a look at the official trailer and opening credits, the fine folks over at DC thought today would be as good of a day as any to also pass along a sneak preview.

In the following clip, Clark begins to learn his true origin story – before things take a bit of a Kryptonian turn:

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane. Now, check out the opening credits to the animated series:

And here's a look back at the official trailer, with My Adventures with Superman set to hit Adult Swim on July 6th at midnight with a two-episode debut:

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers, and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.

