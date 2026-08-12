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My Adventures with Superman, Doctor Who, Lanterns: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, My Adventures with Superman, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Lanterns, Doctor Who & more!

Article Summary My Adventures with Superman leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a fresh Season 4 update from Jake Wyatt.

Doctor Who, Lanterns, and Rick and Morty join a packed lineup of TV news, previews, trailers, and updates.

Highlights include It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, X-Men ’97, SNL, The Daily Show, and Adult Swim buzz.

Dive into Wednesday’s Bleeding Cool TV roundup for streaming, franchise, and late-night headlines worth catching.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, The Daily Show, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, My Adventures with Superman, SNL, X-Men '97, Adult Swim, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Monster, Lanterns, A Different World, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, August 12th, 2026:

Rick and Morty Movie Has "Technically Approved Idea": Dan Harmon

The Daily Show Shares 30 Years of Audition Tapes: Oliver, Bee & More

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E04 Preview: Is Stuart Insane?

Anthony Michael Hall Talks S.W.A.T. Exiles, Wednesday, Reacher & More

Last Seen: Apple TV Drops New Trailer For Patrick Brammall Drama

Frank Miller: American Genius Documentary Now Available to Stream

My Adventures with Superman: Jake Wyatt Offers Latest Season 4 Update

WWE Raw Review: Jey Uso Crushes Solo Sikoa's Dreams

SNL, Music Booker Brian Siedlecki Part Ways Ahead of Season 52: Report

Harry Potter: Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Cast as Gilderoy Lockhart

Doomsweepers: New Animated Horror Comedy Drops First Trailer

X-Men '97 Goes "Saturday Morning TV" with New Season 2 Finale Teaser

Robot Chicken Adult Swim 25th Anniv Special: Where's Rick and Morty?

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E01: Is Frank Marrying a Corpse?

Ellison Threat to Move Paramount Out of California "Blackmail": Bonta

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story Official Teaser Is Pretty Brutal

Lanterns: New Poster Plays Into John Stewart/Hal Jordan Dynamic

A Different World Previews Brandy Performing Sequel Series Theme Song

Doctor Who: Dean Devlin Denies Talks with BBC Before Tender Invite

AHS 13, Dexter, Marshals & More Set for PaleyFest NY 2026 Honors

Ascension: Caitriona Balfe Set for New Alfonso Cuarón, Apple TV Series

High Potential, The X-Files, X-Men '97 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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